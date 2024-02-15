Did Isaiah Stewart Punch Drew Eubanks in the Face Before Wednesday’s Game? Here's everything we know so far

In an unusually intense pregame scenario on Wednesday, Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons and Drew Eubanks from the Phoenix Suns were involved in a bitter dispute.

According to The Athletic, this occurred in the backdrop of the Footprint Centre where Stewart, the Pistons' center, landed a punch on Eubanks' face while they stood toe-to-toe.

The police had to step in to disentangle the two heavyweights. The Suns did issue a statement even though the root cause of the disagreement remains in the dark.

They unabashedly stood in support of Eubanks, describing the assault as uninvited.

"We unequivocally support Drew as the attack he suffered was uncalled for. Such acts of violence are not tolerated. We will collaborate with the local law enforcement and the NBA.”

It is probable that the NBA will examine the clips of the squabble and disciplinary actions may potentially follow.

Isaiah Stewart's History of On-Court Confrontations and Suspensions

When it comes to confrontations with fellow players, Isaiah Stewart has a history. In 2021, he was given a two-match suspension for launching an attack on LeBron James.

In a game between the Detroit Pistons and the LA Lakers on November 21, 2021, Stewart and James engaged in a violent encounter.

This incident erupted when James hit Stewart's face with his elbow during a rebound struggle, leaving Stewart bloody and uncontrollable with anger.

Despite his teammates' attempts to restrain him, Stewart broke loose and launched himself at James. Both players were thrown out of the game, and for aggressively chasing James, Stewart served a two-match penalty.

In 2023, Stewart again faced disciplinary action, this time for violently pushing Patrick Beverley to the ground.

During pre-game warm-ups on December 13, 2023, Beverley and Stewart had a heated altercation which resulted in a flagrant foul charge, leading to Stewart's dismissal from the game.

This conflict began when Beverley collided with Stewart, who retaliated aggressively, turning the situation volatile. Stewart was then removed from the game due to his excessive and potentially injurious contact.

Arguments between the two players had also been observed before the game, including a heated exchange between Stewart and Beverley at the center court.

These events happened after Stewart's seven-game absence due to an ankle injury. He was reportedly set to rejoin the team immediately after the All-Star break on February 22.

Despite all these, Stewart, who signed a four-year contract worth $64 million with the Pistons in the previous season, remains an essential part of their young team.

Nonetheless, the team, with an 8-45 record, has struggled this season.

