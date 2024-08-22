Did Jake Paul Cancel the Fight With Mike Tyson? Exploring Viral Rumor

The immensely hyped Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight was canceled once. And now, it seems like the bout has been permanently canceled. At least, it appeared so on social media. Recently, posts on various social media platforms went viral about Jake Paul calling off the fight. This would have been a huge blow for the fans who wanted to witness history by watching Mike Tyson live. Fortunately, the posts turned out to be fake and no credible sources can be found to support the fact that the bout was canceled.

As of today, the Mike Tyson v Jake Paul fight will be streamed on Netflix later this year, when the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will rise to salute the icons. The fighting world was taken aback when the news of Mike Tyson making a comeback surfaced earlier. Confirming the news, Jake Paul stated that the boxing legend will indeed come out of his retirement to match Paul blow-by-blow inside the squared circle.

As soon as the bout was confirmed, the crowd was divided into two groups. One group stated that given the experience of Mike Tyson, Paul does not stand a chance. Another group claimed that Tyson is way past his prime now. With Jake Paul looking as dominant as ever in recent times, Tyson will find it hard to replicate his earlier success this time. Originally scheduled for a July 20 face-off, the bout got postponed due to Mike Tyson experiencing some physical complications.

Well, Jake Paul did score some thunderous knockouts in his short boxing career till now. But Tyson does not seem to be affected by Paul’s red-hot form. Following Paul’s recent victory against Mike Perry, Tyson posted a cryptic message on his social media to challenge Jake Paul. Adding fuel to the fire, Mike Tyson has continued to take some bold shots at ‘The Problem Child’.

In a recent interaction, Tyson debunked the rumors of his old age being a major factor. Instead, ‘Iron Mike’ stated that he would make Jake Paul ‘run like a thief’ all over the boxing ring. Jake Paul too, seemed to be oozing confidence as he vowed to ‘discipline’ Tyson like a father does to his son. Sitting down with Jake’s brother Logan Paul, ‘Iron Mike’ riled things up further by saying that he is using psychedelic mushrooms to help him in his training. Thus, with the scenario getting more and more interesting, it remains to be seen what happens next.

