Did Jalen Brunson Really Say He Is Better Than 95% of NBA? Exploring Viral Tweet

The New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson had an exceptional season. He pulled off a remarkable performance in a 97-92 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 47 points and providing 10 assists, setting a new Knicks record for the most points scored in a playoff game

Joining an elite list of players who posted three games with a minimum of 35 points and 10 assists in the postseason, Brunson stands beside Oscar Robertson.

In a recent conversation with Taylor Rooks, Brunson touched on several NBA-related topics. One particular quote circulating on the internet suggests that Brunson considers himself superior to 95% of NBA players.

Is it true? Questions arise regarding its validity. If true, it's necessary to understand the context in which Brunson thinks he outshines other NBA stars.

If you're curious, then let's clarify that this quote originated from a fan's tweet. This account tends to share inaccurate information and mostly engages in trolling.

Brunson was one of the leading players for the New York Knicks in their 2024 playoff campaign, averaging 32.4 points and 7.5 assists per game and undeniably rising as the team's star player.

However, the New York Knicks faced a setback in the 2024 NBA playoffs. They were eliminated in the second round by the Indiana Pacers, losing the series 4-3. The final game was a decisive 130-109 defeat in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson defends Luka Doncic against unfair criticism

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks recently defended Luka Doncic, voicing his thoughts against the criticism Doncic has been exposed to. In his conversation with Taylor Rooks, Brunson branded the said criticism as unjust, pointing out the unrealistic search for perfection.

Brunson's viewpoint sees Doncic as an already exceptional player facing unreasonable expectations. His sentiment is mirrored in a tweet by Bleacher Report quoting Brunson's words, "It's unfair."

The comments made by Brunson underline the steep standards the likes of elite players such as Doncic are held to and call for a more equitable assessment of their performances.

The four seasons (from 2018 to 2022) spent playing together at the Dallas Mavericks by Jalen Brunson and Luka Dončić indeed developed a synergy between their playing styles.

Brunson, a guard known for his ball-dominating actions excelled as a supportive scorer and strategist. In contrast, Dončić, a versatile superstar, showed supremacy in his game control.

By forming a striking duo, Brunson's self-creation abilities and his skill to create for others facilitated Dončić in directing his concentration toward his scoring and strategic prowess.

