Did Jamal Murray Really Say Playing Nikola Jokic Is Toxic? Exploring Viral Tweet

Nikola Jokic was recently asked about joining the Serbian team for the Paris Olympics and fans were already in splits with his reply. During a post game presser after the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jokic replied in an uncertain tone on joining the national team for the Olympics and said he needed to think about it.

However, fans did not hold back on his unsure remarks and took a direct dig at him saying he did not seem to be caring much about basketball and is ready to enjoy Serbian music and head for his family involved in horse racing.

Similarly, sensing the heat of the moment, a viral tweet surfaced online that claimed his teammate Jamal Murray opening up about Jokic saying that his horses have a better basketball IQ.

The tweet read: “Whenever we would get a turnover, during the timeouts, (Jokic) would comment on how his "horses have a better basketball IQ," and that hurts, even though he's right.”

However, one thing to notice here is that the tweet is not from a trusted or genuine account. It was from a parody account which has long been known for spitting out ridiculous fake claims like true ones and presentation so on point that most of the time it baffles even the keep observers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The account with the name NBA Centel is a parody account and Pinkvilla has reported about the out of the context claims at times.

Also Read: ‘It’s Not How You Start, It’s How You Finish’: Nikola Jokic Turns Equestrian on Nuggets’ Slow Start in Loss Against Lakers

Nikola Jokic Has a Life Outside of Basketball

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic provided a refreshing perspective on the role of basketball in his life and emphasized that it is not the central focus.

Despite being widely recognized as one of the best players in the NBA and leading his team to historic accomplishments, Jokic thinks otherwise.

In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, last year around the same time during the month of June after winning the NBA championship, the 28-year-old went on to said,” Basketball is not the main thing in my life. It’s something that I’m good at.”

However, he did not directly mention that it was his horse stables in Serbia that excites him the most but he has been seen repeating the same thing around at multiple interviews.

Similarly, last year, Nikola Jokic's strong passion for horse racing was evident when he and his family participated in harness races at the Sombor hippodrome in his hometown of Sombor, Serbia.

Despite his NBA championship victory with the Denver Nuggets, Jokic was deeply committed to supporting his family-owned horses at the local racetrack.

The event also attracted thousands of enthusiastic supporters, who wore T-shirts adorned with Jokic's portrait and inspiring messages. This transformed the usually peaceful town of Sombor into a bustling hub of excitement.

Also Read: Did Tyler Herro Really Throw Punch At Jimmy Butler For Shouting ‘9 For 27’? Debunking The Viral Claim