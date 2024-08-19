Did Jared McCain Really Write ‘No Experience’ Under Sex Column In Duke Class Photo? Exploring Viral Tweet

NBA Centel strikes again! A tweet recently went viral claiming to give a glimpse of Jared McCain’s Duke class photo from the archive and having ‘no experience’ written under the sex/gender column.

However, the viral tweet from NBA Centel was fake as the account is a parody account that takes controversial digs at basketball stars. The account has long been known for its fabricated tweets.

The fake tweet surfaced at the time when Duke men's basketball guard, McCain, made an impressive leap from the college courts to the NBA stage as he was chosen with the 16th pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-3 one-and-done player exhibited remarkable skills during his prolific freshman campaign at Duke, averaging 14.3 points and five rebounds per game.

McCain's standout performances, particularly during the Blue Devils' Elite Eight run, played a crucial role in positioning him as a potential game-changer for the 76ers. His ability to score 30-plus points twice during March Madness, along with his record-breaking performance in connecting on eight triples in a single game, speaks volumes about his prowess on the court.

Although, despite a great time around the court before being drafted, McCain has already been making waves in the NBA news world. Before the latest viral tweet, the Youngman has been linked to another illicit fake claim.

The same X/Twitter account posted a viral tweet claiming that Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain had been spotted during a workout with former Sixers Dwight Howard. The claim originated from a parody account and was debunked by Pinkvilla on multiple occasions.

The fake account that created the stir shared an edited screenshot of McCain's alleged Instagram story working out with Howard , with the caption, "Just getting some strokes in with @dwighthoward." This post has been viewed as a potential mockery of Howard's involvement in a sexual assault allegation made by a man named Stephen Harper.

Despite the false nature of the claim, it garnered substantial engagement from NBA fans, prompting the need for repeated clarifications to dispel any illicit claims related to basketball.

In light of Howard's connection to a sexual assault allegation, it's important to note that he denied these allegations last year in court documents related to a civil lawsuit. Howard admitted to engaging in consensual sexual activity with Stephen Harper in July 2021, vehemently denying causing any harm to Harper. This legal proceeding and its outcomes have contributed to the context surrounding the false viral tweet involving McCain and Howard.

