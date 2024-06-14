Did Jayson Tatum Really Cuss Out Mavericks Reporter for Saying He Finally Helped Celtics Win? Exploring Viral Video

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been in the media's eyes more than earlier since they bore the responsibility to take the Boston Celtics in a surplus against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Similarly, a viral social media post caught the X/Twitter fan’s attention coming from the Celtics 106-99 win over the Mavs. In the short clip that has been circulated all over the internet and stood at 2.7 million views when this article was written, Tatum was seen charging over the question of helping his team win out of a burden earlier.

Tatum could be heard in what seemed to be a press conference, as per the post, he said, "Now why do you have to say some sh*t like that? Like, bro we won the game and I actually shot above 40% It's like, what more can I even do? Y'all are seriously going to make me crash out like I'm not even f***ing kidding.”

However, before any of us get the wrong impression of what and how Tatum said that, the username of the uploader of the video itself says a lot about its authenticity.

The video was an altered version of an actual media conference. If watched closely, the lips could be found mumbling strangely while the audio is playing something else. Without casting any slur on the star Celtics player, the clip remains a Deep fake video.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown proving Celtics’ trust right

The trust and bond between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has been the cornerstone of the Boston Celtics' success in the NBA Finals, as evidenced by their stellar performance in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Embracing each other at halfcourt after a hard-fought victory, the duo showcased their on-court maturity and leadership as they propelled the Celtics to a commanding 3-0 series lead. Brown's 30-point performance, combined with Tatum's 31-point display.

Throughout their seven seasons together, Brown and Tatum have proven to be a dynamic duo that can carry the Celtics to victory, especially in crucial moments of the game. As the Celtics stand on the cusp of their first championship since 2008, Brown and Tatum's partnership serves as a testament to their growth.

