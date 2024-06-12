Did Jayson Tatum REALLY Get a Black Mamba Tattoo Before Game 3 of NBA Finals? Exploring Viral Image

As the Boston Celtics cruise towards their first title in more than 15 years and Jayson Tatum aims to win his first title, a social media post related to the Celtics star started making rounds. In the post, Jayson Tatum was shown with a new tattoo on his chest.

On X (formerly Twitter), the post featuring Tatum went viral as he had the Black Mamba tattoo just before facing the Dallas Mavericks in game 3 of the NBA finals in Dallas.

Did Jayson Tatum get a Black Mamba Tattoo before game 3 of the NBA finals?

Sometimes, it’s hard to believe what’s a real post or what is photoshopped these days. The image that went viral had Jayson Tatum with a Black Mamba tattoo and just beneath it was a snake.

The image was posted on X by @thenbacentel. It just turned out to be a satirical or fake post. For those who enjoy a good laugh, thenbacentel is a fun page that posts funny content to get impressions. Therefore, Jayson Tatum didn’t get a Black Mamba tattoo.

Can Jayson Tatum win his first NBA title this year?

If not now, then it might be never for the Celtics star as the Boston franchise is leading the NBA finals by winning the first two games at home. Jayson Tatum has struggled to score in the finals so far, but the stalwart has taken a playmaker role to make sure other players can score for the team and it’s a move that has worked so far in these two games.

