Did Jayson Tatum Really Post on YouTube After 11 Years To Teach People How to Tie Their Shoes?

In the NBA, perhaps none is more renowned for his well-documented history than Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics forward and All-NBA known for his non-controversial demeanor and signature Jordan Brand sneaker.

Avoiding unnecessary drama or contentious public statements, Tatum is appreciated for his respectful attitude and willingness to engage with young fans.

Before achieving fame and forging his path in the NBA, Tatum was a student delving into the infancy of YouTube during a web design class.

His assignment was to create an instructional video on tying a tie.

Presently, he circled back to his roots and returned to YouTube, but this time, to teach people how to tie a shoe in bunny-ears style - using his all-new Jordan Tatum 2 "Vortex".

Displaying the same warmth and family-friendliness synonymous with him, Tatum has made waves with his second signature sneaker with Jordan Brand. Launched in February, it is lightweight and supportive, stands out on the court with its futuristic design, and appeals to all ages.

While consumers and the sneaker community eagerly anticipate more colorways of the Jordan Tatum 2, they will be kept entertained watching the Boston Celtics star flaunt his new kicks during the NBA Playoffs this spring and summer.

For the complete story on Tatum's second signature sneaker, consumers can read the detailed report here.

Boston Celtics Await Second-Round Opponent After Eliminating Miami Heat

After an assertive win, the Boston Celtics claimed victory over the Miami Heat with a 4- series triumph during their first-round clash. Now, as they wait for their second-round opponents, the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed Boston Celtics get the advantage of downtime to rest and strategize for their next challenge.

The NBA has now unveiled two possible starting times for the Celtics' Game 1 in the second round. Here's how it could work out: if the Cavaliers have a victory over the Magic in six games on Friday night, the Celtics will welcome to TD Garden for a 1 p.m. fixture on Sunday afternoon.

However, if the battle between the Magic and the Cavs extends to a full seven games, Game 1 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. will pit the Celtics against the victors.

Having concluded their series against the Heat in five games on Wednesday night, the Celtics will have rested sufficiently for either scenario. However, they are likely to miss the services of starting center Kristaps Porzingis during the entire second round due to his ongoing recovery from a right calf strain.

This makes the extra rest crucially beneficial for other Boston players who will probably have to shoulder increased minutes on the court.

Given the performance of the Magic and Cavs in the series so far, it looks like the Celtics are poised to be strong favorites against whichever team emerges from the Magic-Cavs face-off.

In Game 6 on Friday night, Orlando, currently lagging 3-2, will play host to Cleveland.

