A part of Jayson Tatum's postgame interview after Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks went viral. Apparently, Tatum was trying to imitate Kobe Bryant's post-game interview from Game 2 of the 2009 NBA Finals.

Back in the 2009 NBA Finals, after the Los Angeles Lakers won against the Orlando Magic in Game 2, Kobe seriously responded to a reporter. When the reporter asked Bryant about his strong start, the former LA Lakers legend responded saying, "Job's not finished. Job finished? I don't think so."

A decade later, Celtics' Jayson Tatum seems to have picked up Kobe's style after the team defeated the Dallas Mavericks 107-89.

Dallas Mavericks versus Boston Celtics: Game 2 Preview

Boston's win over Dallas gives the former 1-0 lead in the series. Thus, the pressure is on Dallas to fight back in Game 2.

Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals is on June 9 at TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET. ABC will be broadcasting the showdown. Also, the Boston Celtics have a major advantage in Game 2 i.e. the home-court advantage.

Jayson Tatum's performance in Game 1

In Game 1, Jayson Tatum's statistics were not something to take note of. His score was below the season average. Coming to shooting, Tatum struggled from the field. He scored eight rebounds and five assists.

In terms of defense, Jayson restricted Dallas' star Luka Doncic. Plus, Tatum's passing helped Boston's offense. Additionally, he hit a three-pointer in the third quarter and helped his team regain control.

Did you know Jayson Tatum started playing basketball for Kobe Bryant?

For a young Jayson Tatum, Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant was a big inspiration. Thus, mimicking Kobe comes to Jayson naturally perhaps. At times, he tries to imitate the five-time NBA champion's fadeaway jump shot.

Honestly, every time NBA fans talk about Kobe, it brings tears to their eyes. His passing in 2020 left everybody heartbroken.

And, how can NBA fans forget Jayson Tatum's unique move before Game 7 in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals? He sent a text to Kobe Bryant. Yes, that's right! Tatum pinged the late NBA star on his phone writing, "I got you today."

And, indeed, Jason went on to win the game and the Celtics forayed into the NBA Finals.