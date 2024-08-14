Did Jayson Tatum Really Say This Year’s Boston Celtics Would Beat Team USA? Exploring Viral Tweet

No, Jayson Tatum did not say that this year’s Boston Celtics would beat Team USA. Why would he say that? Despite having limited time on the hard court playing in the Olympic squad, Tatum said it won’t be making any difference to him.

Recently, a tweet went viral claiming that the Celtics star guard picked his side in Team USA vs this year’s NBA champions, Boston. However, the time for the social media post proved to be crucial, as there were speculations and explanations all around, regarding Tatum not getting enough ball time on the squad.

Having got enough attention from online fans, another X/Twitter account lambasted the user for doing ‘engagement farming’. Because the tweet was made just to get views by stirring controversies around the already burning issue.

The video comment on the viral post had the original interaction between news reporter Malika Andrews and Tatum, where the NBA star was actually siding with this year’s Team USA over any team, not the other way around.

Jayson Tatum's recent experience of having a limited role in the Paris Olympics with Team USA got the basketball world talking, but the talented forward remains steadfast that this will not sway his decision regarding future national team participation.

Despite not playing in two of the six Olympic games and taking on a bench role in others, Tatum emphasized that he will not allow his emotions from this experience to cloud his judgment about potentially playing for Team USA in 2028.

The 23-year-old, who played a key role in Team USA's gold medal victory over France, highlighted the importance of taking time to reflect on his future decisions rather than being influenced by current circumstances.

Throughout the Olympic tournament, Team USA coach Steve Kerr's strategic decisions led to Tatum being sidelined in certain matchups, but the young star remained focused on contributing to the team's success and learning from the challenges he faced. Despite facing criticism and receiving motivational messages from supporters, Tatum acknowledged the difficulty of balancing personal aspirations with the team's needs.

As a decorated NBA player and gold medalist, Tatum expressed gratitude for the support he received and recognized the lessons he will carry forward from this experience. By maintaining a level-headed approach and drawing inspiration from both setbacks and triumphs, Tatum is committed to growing and learning to shine through it all.

