Did Jayson Tatum Really Scream ‘Job’s Not Finished’ After Team USA’s Win Over Serbia? Exploring Viral Tweet

No, Jayson Tatum did not scream ‘job's not finished’ after Team USA’s win over Serbia in the Paris Olympics semifinals.

The recent claim that Jayson Tatum, the prominent player for the Boston Celtics, screamed "Job's not finished" following Team USA's victory over Serbia has stirred considerable attention on social media platforms. This supposed statement attributed to Tatum has sparked widespread debate and speculation.

However, a closer examination reveals that the claim is entirely unfounded.

The originating point of the controversy can be traced back to a viral tweet posted by the well-known parody account NBA Centel. The tweet, which suggested that Tatum channeled Kobe Bryant by shouting the viral three words from the bench after Team USA's win, quickly garnered attention and amusement online.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to highlight that there is no substantiating evidence or footage to validate this alleged statement from Tatum.

The quote in question is a playful jab at Tatum's limited playing time during the game. Tatum's role within the Team USA roster has been a source of considerable discussion and scrutiny due to his sporadic appearances on the court. Notably, Tatum received a Did Not Play (DNP) during the intense victory over Serbia.

It's important to recognize that the original ‘Job's not finished’ quote is a famous remark made by the late Kobe Bryant during the 2009 NBA Finals after the LA Lakers secured a 2-0 lead over the Orlando Magic.

However, the witty tweet came at a time when Tatum is facing a rough time sitting on the bench. There has long been a narrative about allowing him ample time to play, but the things did not seem to take any positive turn for the Celtics champ.

Tatum's limited role on the USA Olympic squad has left many puzzled and disheartened, including former Celtics Paul Pierce and teammate Payton Pritchard. Despite Tatum's exceptional performance in the NBA season, he has faced disappointment with minimal playing time and even a DNP in the first game.

While Tatum's contributions off the bench have been solid, his overall playing time has been minimal, prompting debates over the rationale behind Steve Kerr's decision. Arguments have been made both in support and opposition, with some highlighting Tatum's NBA championship as a basis for him deserving more playing time.

While discussing the matter on the Point Forward podcast, Pritchard said, “I actually wanted to text him but, just cos, I’ve actually been in situations like that. I’m not saying at all it’s at his level, but it’s a humbling experience.”

“Win a championship, new contract, cover of 2k and then you sit a whole game. Cover of Sports Illustrated. Definitely a humbling experience,” he added, lauding Tatum.

However, this perspective overlooks the formidable competition represented by legendary players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who currently hold Tatum's position.

