Did Jimmy Butler Really Get Kicked Out Of Heat's Group Chat By Teammates? Exploring Viral Rumor

A rumor recently spread that Heat teammates kicked Jimmy Butler out of the team's group chat. The channel NBACentel on Twitter shared this rumor with a picture of Jimmy Butler and the caption saying, "Members of the Heat reportedly kicked Jimmy Butler out of the team's group chat."

The post also said it was a repost via Sharms Charania. With trade rumors about Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors abuzz, and some sources saying that Butler wants to sign an extension with the Miami Heat, let's find out if this new rumor is true!

Verdict: Fake news

Jimmy Butler was not kicked out of the group chat by his Heat teammates

In May 2024, there was much talk about Butler's future following the Heat's season-ending loss to the Celtics. First, there was talk of him wanting a max two-year contract extension in the offseason. Now, people are also discussing a possible exit, which is gaining traction.

David Aldridge of The Athletic wrote, "The Heat, when healthy, remain formidable, and Butler is worth the trouble. But there have been murmurings this year that Butler and the Heat may no longer be singing from the same hymnal. Butler, famously, does things his way, and Miami’s organization, famously, does not brook much individualism."

The Heat have shown in the past that they are willing to let go of stars if the situation demands it. Even Dwayne Wade, who won three championships with the team, left Miami in 2016. He returned a couple of years later after playing in Chicago and Cleveland, and played one last full season for the Heat before retiring.

Now, this could be a result of the above-mentioned rumor. It turns out that news about Jimmy Butler being kicked out of the Heat's Group Chat came from a parody account named NBACentel, clearly a parody of NBACentral.

The account's description even says, "PARODY Account. NOT Affiliated with The Dunk Central" Even the supposed Shams Charania account is a parody, with the description stating- "Sharms Charania ᶠᵃⁿ-Not a Senior lead NBA Insider for the Athletic and Stadium. Follow for the latest fake NBA news! (@ShamsCharania 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗢𝗗𝗬) "

Trade rumors swirl regarding Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler’s name has "popped up" in discussions that the Golden State Warriors have had given his uncertain future with the Miami Heat, according to NBA reporter Nick Friedell.

"I think it's a fit on paper, but I'm not sure how he fits into that locker room as the alpha personality that he is and I don't know if after all the wear and tear on his knees the Warriors would want to give him that extension," Friedell said on 95.7 The Game's Willard & Dibs.

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported on May 2 that Butler is expected to seek a two-year extension worth around $113 million from the Heat during the offseason. There have been several links between the six-time All-Star and Golden State, as Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on May 30 that "if the Heat shop Jimmy Butler, I would expect the Warriors to enter the conversation to at least some degree."

After winning a championship during their 2021-22 season, the Warriors suffered a second-round playoff exit in 2023. They didn't even get that far in 2024, falling to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.