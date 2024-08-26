Did Jimmy Butler Really Shoot His Shot with Jennifer Lopez After Ben Affleck Divorce? Exploring Viral Tweet

"Let me innnnn," we're talking about Adele's hit, "Easy on Me," but it also makes you wonder if that's what Jimmy Butler might have said to Jennifer Lopez when he allegedly slid into her DMs.

According to a viral tweet, the six-time NBA All-Star, Jimmy Butler, who was recently in China for the Yao Foundation Charity Game , supposedly sent a DM to Jennifer Lopez, who’s fresh out of her divorce from Ben Affleck. And the funniest part? JLo reportedly responded with, "Yhu got a ring?"

But here’s the thing: while this might sound fun and believable, it’s not true. Yep, we’ve been fooled again! For those unfamiliar, here's the scoop. The account that posted the news about "Jimmy Butler taking his shot at Jennifer Lopez 💀" is called NBA Centel, a parody account that plays on the name NBA Central. They post funny, fake news about the NBA just for laughs

This parody might have taken off because Jimmy Butler has been linked to several high-profile women in the past, like Shakira.

Shakira

In mid-2023, after a few dinners and other outings together, the media speculated that Shakira might be dating Butler after she attended a Miami Heat game to support him. Weeks went by with rumors flying until Butler himself cleared the air in a Rolling Stone interview.

He shot down any idea of a romance, saying, "They just make things up because we are friends. Just because people hang out doesn’t mean they are a couple." He went on to praise Shakira, calling her "a great human being and incredibly talented," and explained that her kids are big fans of his team. So, does that mean they’re dating? Not according to Butler.

Selena Gomez

No intro needed here. The famous singer and actress was linked to Butler in the fall of 2020 after they were spotted dining together in New York. Reports described their outings as casual dates, and while neither of them confirmed the relationship, the rumors gained traction due to their celebrity status.

Though brief and casual, the rumor persisted. As they say, if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck… it’s a duck, right?

Iggy Azalea

Back in 2018, Jimmy Butler was rumored to be dating Australian rapper Iggy Azalea after they were seen together at a restaurant in Los Angeles and a few other places. Iggy had previously been in a relationship with another NBA player, Nick Young.

Despite the speculation, Iggy publicly denied the rumors, saying in an interview that they were just friends. After that, the story lost steam.

Miley Cyrus

This one’s more of a hidden gem. In 2013, rumors swirled that Butler and Miley Cyrus might be an item after Jimmy attended one of her parties.

There’s no solid evidence to support the idea that they were ever a couple, but the rumors were fueled by media and fan speculation. Whatever the truth may be, one thing is for sure: Jimmy Butler is a huge fan of Miley Cyrus.

Finally, Kaitlin Nowak

Butler has not only excelled on the court but has also amassed an $80 million net worth off it, supported by his partner, Kaitlin Nowak, who remains largely out of the public eye.

Not much is known about how they met, but a few details have surfaced. In 2020, they were seen together at Super Bowl LIV to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. She’s also been a regular at Butler’s NBA games.

More significantly, Butler and Nowak welcomed their first child, Rylee, at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. Butler missed the first three games of the season to be there for the birth of his daughter, a moment that has since reshaped his perspective on life.

As for Jennifer Lopez, TMZ reported that she and Ben Affleck had filed for divorce without a lawyer (The New York Post later noted that Lopez cited irreconcilable differences as the reason). According to TMZ, the couple had been working on a settlement for months, with negotiations becoming increasingly tense. They have yet to reach an agreement.

“Page Six” reported that the troubles in Bennifer’s marriage date back to their honeymoon, where photographers hounded them in Lake Como, Italy.

While it's an interesting idea, a quick check of social media reveals no evidence of Jimmy Butler and JLo together. So, for now, we’re left hoping, but it looks like we’ve been Centel’d again!

