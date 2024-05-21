Did Joe Burrow Really Grow His Hair Long Like Anakin Skywalker From Star Wars Lll: Revenge of the Sith? Exploring Viral Tweet

It is nearly impossible to figure out what is real or what is fake on the internet in the times of AI and technology until you are an expert. People love showing off their crafts and skills with the help of several editing tools these days.

However, there is an image of an American football player going viral on social media, and fans are not sure enough to believe it or not. An image of Joe Burrow has been frequently shared on social media in which he can be seen in long hair like Anakin Skywalker, a Star Wars character from Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

The question is, did the quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals actually grow his hair this long? Let us have a look at the viral tweet that everyone has been talking about.

Exploring viral tweet that shows Joe Burrow in long hair

Those who loved the new look of Joe Burrow in the viral tweet with long hair might be disappointed, as he might not look the same as what is shown in the pictures, which are apparently photoshopped.

Recently, the Cincinnati Bengals shared a clip of the quarterback and the team participating in a training session ahead of the NFL season.

The Heisman Trophy winner, on May 21, was seen wearing a hat and his hair didn't look as long as the viral tweet claims to be.

Additionally, the franchise recently, on May 16, which was last week, shared a few pictures of the American football player training in the offseason with much shorter hair.

So that picture with the long hairstyle is just a crafty way of making your favorite star look the way you want to see them. It might be disappointing for a few fans, and it is to be seen if the player gets impaired by that look in the future.

Cincinnati Bengals preparing for offseason training, including Joe Burrow with short hair

Cincinnati Bengals are focused on their offseason training ahead of the upcoming NFL season as the schedules are out. The players were captured training at the practice field of Paycor Stadium for the first time since the conclusion of last season, including Joe Burrow, in short hair.

