Did Joe Burrow Really Join 'White Dudes For Kamala Harris' Call? Find Out

In the fast-paced world of social media, rumors can spread like wildfire, especially when they involve high-profile figures.

As we speak right now, a claim about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow participating in a political fundraising call has gone viral, leading to debates and discussions across various platforms of social media.

But what's the real story behind this rumor? Let's dive into the facts and separate truth from fiction.

Joe Burrow participates in Kamala Harris' 'White Dudes for Harris' call

On Monday night, Vice President Kamala Harris held a fundraising call named White Dudes for Harris.

Shortly after, social media exploded with claims that Joe Burrow, the star quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, had joined the call in support of Harris' presidential campaign.

One particularly viral post from the account Kamala's Wins on X (formerly Twitter) garnered over 3 million views, stating Burrow's alleged participation.

Another post claiming Burrow's involvement, along with other NFL quarterbacks Jared Goff and Daniel Jones, received nearly 1 million views.

Despite the widespread circulation of these claims, a thorough research reveals a different story. The Cincinnati Bengals organization has officially claimed this rumor false.

A spokesperson for the Bengals confirmed to The Enquirer on Tuesday morning that Joe Burrow did not participate in the White Dudes for Harris call.

This statement was further backed when the team responded to an inquiry from Awful Announcing, reaffirming that Burrow was not present on the call.

Kamala Harris’ fundraiser

While Joe Burrow's participation turned out to be nothing more than a rumor, the fundraising call itself was very real.

According to CNN, the event raised more than $4 million for Harris' campaign. Several notable figures did indeed participate, including:

- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

- Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

- Actor Jeff Bridges

- Actor Josh Gad

- Actor Mark Hamill

Unlike the unverified claims about Burrow, there is proper evidence of these celebrities' involvement in the call as reported by CNBC news.

Joe Burrow's political leaning

While this particular rumor has been debunked, it's worth noting that Joe Burrow's political leanings aren't entirely clear-cut.

His past actions and statements paint a nuanced picture.

In June 2022, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Burrow took to Instagram to express support for a woman's right to choose regarding abortion.

Burrow at a press conference in the summer of 2022, also spoke about gun control when asked about the topic.

Earlier this offseason, Burrow was photographed with former President Donald Trump at UFC 299 in Miami, alongside teammate Sam Hubbard.

Burrow has been also actively involved in community service, particularly through his foundation, which focuses on feeding families in his hometown and throughout southeast Ohio.

While the White Dudes for Harris fundraising call did take place and was successful in raising millions for the campaign, Joe Burrow's alleged participation was nothing more than a bizarre rumor.

The Cincinnati Bengals organization has categorically denied Burrow's involvement in the event.

