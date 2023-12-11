Did John Cena cheat on his ex-wife with Kendra Lust? Here’s what the adult film star once said about the rumor

Former WWE champion and Hollywood star John Cena is very private about his personal life. He recently got married secretly in 2020. He was previously dating former WWE Divas champion Nikki Bella, both even got engaged but later both broke up in 2018.

Many fans don't know that John Cena got married twice - he first got married back in 2009 to Elizabeth Huberdeau, a real estate agent but both got divorced in 2012.

His wife revealed that the reason behind their divorce was that John Cena was cheating on her. Back then a rumor broke that Cena cheated on his wife with adult film star Kendra Lust.

Later Kendra herself addressed the rumor on Cagesides, “I want to clear the air about my involvement with WWE Superstar John Cena. Although I am a huge fan of John Cena and his great moves in the ring, he has never used them on me personally.”

“I’ve been a fan of wrestling since I was a kid, but the closest I’ve ever been to John Cena was in the audience at Monday Night Raw. This is just an internet rumor with no merit. I wish him the best of luck and do not wish to cause any conflict in his marriage.” Kendra concluded.

ALSO READ: Watch: Three minutes of a young John Cena saying stuff on WWE TV that would get him cancelled in 2023 today

Advertisement

When will John Cena return to WWE?

John Cena made a short-term return to WWE in September 2022, main-eventing WWE Fastlane and teaming up with LA Knight against The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

At Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia, Cena had a match against Solo Sikoa, the Bloodline's enforcer, while LA Knight challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Cena lost his match to Sikoa, which has since been reported as his final WWE appearance for the time being.

However, rumors suggest Cena may return to wrestle at WrestleMania 40 in 2024. His anticipated opponents are speculated to be internet celebrity Logan Paul or a Bloodline rematch with Solo Sikoa.

ALSO READ: Watch: Three minutes of a young John Cena saying stuff on WWE TV that would get him cancelled in 2023 today