Did Josh Giddey Really Make Moaning Noises During Luka Doncic's Press Conference? Debunking Viral Tweet

An unexpected interruption occurred during Luka Doncic's post-game press conference following Game 2 of the Mavericks-Thunder second-round playoff series. Doncic, the Mavericks' top player, was in the middle of discussing his team's performance when what appeared to be moaning noises startled everyone.

The odd sounds reminded listeners of a high-pitched female voice moaning but only for a few seconds. In an interesting development, a video emerged on a social media page in which Josh Giddey of OKC Thunder confesses to creating the noises during Doncic's interview.

However, the authenticity of this video needs to be examined further. The video, although shot on the previous Friday game night, seems to have been manipulated digitally.

With a closer inspection, one can see that Giddy's mouth in the video appears artificial, mimicking the trait of various AI-manipulated videos intended for humor circulating the internet. Despite being in the limelight, Giddy's performance in Game 2 was passable at best. He was on the court for a mere 11 minutes, finishing the game with eight points, two rebounds, and a dismal -20, the worst score on the OKC team.

ALSO READ: Timberwolves Fans Boo Jamal Murray for Playing Despite Assault Allegations in Game 3 Matchup Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game 3 Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder, in their consistent style, kicked off the second round with a 22-point triumph over the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

Although it seemed like the Thunder were heading towards another series sweep, the Mavericks retaliated with a decisive nine-point victory in Game 2. We now proceed with our NBA odds series, offering a prediction and pick for the Thunder-Mavericks matchup as well as viewing details.

Boasting the youngest roster in the NBA, numerous draft picks, and an MVP contender in Shae Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s future is promising. This adds further significance to their securing of the Western Conference's top seed.

Many anticipated an underwhelming playoff performance from the young squad, however, they defied expectations by comfortably sweeping the Pelicans with a total point lead of 63. Following a modest two-point win in the opening game, the Thunder successfully covered four consecutive games, including the first match of their current series.

The Mavericks frequently demonstrate resilience during playoffs. They recovered from an initial defeat in the Clippers series in Round 1, winning a landmark away game and earning a series lead of 2-1 on their home ground.

Following a Game 4 loss that saw the series leveled by the Clippers, the Mavericks clinched back-to-back victories to seal the series in six games. A repeat of this pattern is plausible in the current series, especially if Luka Doncic maintains his stellar Game 2 performance. Such a scenario would pose serious challenges for the Thunder.

ALSO READ: Watch: LeBron James Grooves to Kendrick Lamar’s Diss Track Not Like Us Aimed at Drake in Nightclub