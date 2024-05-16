Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is facing intense criticism after making controversial remarks about women, LGBTQ+ rights, and Democratic leaders during his commencement speech at Benedictine College, a Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas.

Kansas City's deleted post accused of doxxing Harrison Butker

The official Kansas City Twitter account added fuel to the fire by briefly posting Butker's hometown, leading to accusations that it had improperly "doxxed" the NFL player.

As backlash mounted on social media, the official @KansasCity Twitter) account posted and then quickly deleted a tweet stating: "Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee's Summit." Many interpreted this as improperly revealing or "doxxing" the kicker's private residential information.

Harrison Butker's inflammatory speech targets women and the LGBTQ+ community

During his 20-minute address on May 11th, Butker railed against what he called "diabolical lies told to women" about topics like abortion, in vitro fertilization (IVF), and surrogacy. He stated that most female graduates were likely "most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world" rather than careers.

Butker also attacked the LGBTQ+ community, criticizing "the deadly sin sort of pride that has an entire month dedicated to it." He denounced IVF as "playing God" and claimed President Joe Biden could not be a true Catholic while supporting abortion rights.

Outrage grows over Harrison Butker’s "Misogynistic" comments

Media personalities and public figures like rapper Flavor Flav and former Kansas City commissioner Justice Horn were among those denouncing Butker's remarks as misogynistic and hateful towards the LGBTQ+ community.

"Harrison Butker doesn't represent Kansas City nor has he ever," Horn stated. "Kansas City has always been a place that welcomes, affirms, and embraces our LGBTQ+ community members."

Harrison Butker defends speaking "Boldly and directly"

For his part, Butker stood by his controversial speech, stating: "It is imperative that this class, this generation, in this time in our society must stop pretending that the things we see around us are normal."

He praised his wife for embracing the "important title" of "homemaker" rather than having a career. Butker also urged the male graduates to "be unapologetic in your masculinity" and "fight against the cultural emasculation of men."

The kicker acknowledged that his "message today had a little less fluff than is expected for these speeches" but said Benedictine was "the best place to speak openly and honestly about who we are."

NFL affirms "Commitment to inclusion"

While Butker and the Chiefs did not immediately comment, the NFL stated that the kicker's "views are not those of the NFL as an organization" and affirmed its "steadfast...commitment to inclusion."

In the days since his speech, a Change.org petition for the Chiefs to dismiss Butker for “discriminatory remarks” has garnered nearly 30,000 signatures.

As the controversy shows no signs of abating, all eyes are on whether Butker or the Chiefs will face any repercussions for his inflammatory words demeaning women, the LGBTQ+ community, and Democratic leaders.