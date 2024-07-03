Did Kemba Walker Really Score 92 Points in EuroLeague? Exploring Viral Claim as Former NBA Star Retires

Kemba Walker did not score 92 points in a single game for AS Monaco during his time in the French LNB Pro A and EuroLeague. Despite a viral claim on social media, there is no evidence to support this extraordinary performance.

The misinformation seems to have been spread by a user on a popular social media platform, intending to elicit attention and engagement. The account, followed by a large number of users, captioned the post with sensational claims, which quickly gained traction.

Also Read: Anthony Edwards Makes Social Media Announcement After Woman Claims to Be Wolves Star’s Secret Baby Mama

Did Kemba Walker Really Score 92 Points in EuroLeague?

In fact, looking at Walker's game logs for Monaco, his season-high is just 13 points, and he has only reached double-digits once in 19 total games. The viral graphic that first surfaced around February this year again resurfaced and made the claim about his 92-point game, 6 assists, and 14 three-pointers is misleading, and there is no basis for it.

Despite the incredible numbers attributed to Walker, those familiar with his recent performance and injury struggles immediately recognized the falsehood of the claims. Such misinformation about an accomplished NBA star like Walker can spread quickly, causing unwarranted and baseless excitement among fans.

As Kemba Walker bids farewell to professional basketball after a successful 12-year NBA career, the false claim of his 92-point game serves as a reminder of how easily misinformation can spread.

Advertisement

However, Walker's retirement was announced after battling knee issues that limited his playing time in his final seasons. He leaves behind a legacy of remarkable achievements in both the NBA and during his college career, including leading the University of Connecticut to a National Championship in 2011.

Also Read: Watch: Kevin Durant Hangs Out with Drake at Rapper's Toronto Mansion for Canada Day

Looking back at Kemba Walker’s basketball journey

From his early years as a standout player at UConn, where he led the Huskies to a national championship and earned Most Outstanding Player in the 2011 Final Four, to his time in the NBA, Kemba Walker's impact on the game has been significant. His eight seasons with the Charlotte Hornets solidified his place as the franchise's all-time leading scorer before his move to the Boston Celtics in 2019.

Unfortunately, injuries began to take a toll on his career, preventing him from reaching his full potential in the latter part of his time in the NBA. Following stints with the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks, Walker transitioned to international play with AS Monaco in France's LNB Pro A.

Advertisement

Despite facing challenges in his later career, Walker's contributed to the game and his achievements, including multiple All-Star appearances and an All-NBA selection in 2019. As he steps away from the game, fans will look back at Kemba Walker's journey with admiration for his tenacity and the impact he made on and off the court.

Also Read: Warriors to Retire Klay Thomson’s No 11 Jersey as Acknowledgement of 13-Year Stint After Signing With Mavericks