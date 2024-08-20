Did Kevin Durant Really Get Kicked Out of Kim Kardashian's Home After Asking, ‘Did Booker Really Smash?’ During Truth or Dare? Exploring Viral Tweet

Well, well, well. Another day, another fake rumor! No, Kevin Durant did not get booted out of the Kardashian household for supposedly asking if Devin Booker 'smashed.'

Once again, fans got fooled, this time by a post making the rounds online claiming, "Kevin Durant was asked to leave Kim Kardashian’s home after asking, ‘did Booker really smash?’ during a family game of Truth or Dare." The post even tried to back up the story by citing TMZ! So, for those who didn’t know better, it might have seemed believable. But it’s all made up. Remember the KD, Suni Lee link-up? Well, that turned out fake, too!

How can we be so sure? Because the account that spread the news about Durant getting kicked out was none other than NBA Centel. For those who don't know, Centel is a parody account—a clever spin on NBA Central. The account dishes out funny, fake NBA news just for laughs.

Some fans chimed in with comments like, "He should've said 'Wait... Before I go... Why Ben Simmons though?' (laughing emoji)"

And another person added, "This page is going down in the record books (Crying emoji)"

Now, why do we think this rumor even took off? It probably has to do with the on-and-off relationship between Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner.

Back in February, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were reportedly "back together" after the reality star had split from rapper Bad Bunny.

According to TMZ, the pair were “taking things slowly” and “rekindling” their romance. However, sources also mentioned they’re "not exclusive yet," since they don’t want to "rush into things."

Kendall had ended things with Bad Bunny in December, and since then, she’s been talking to her former flame again.

The model and basketball star dated for two years before calling it quits in June 2022. They briefly rekindled their romance a few weeks later but eventually split again in November 2022.

The two were spotted together in the Kardashian suite at the recent Super Bowl, and just this week, Kendall was seen in Dallas, where Devin's team, The Phoenix Suns, were playing.

More recently, Devin Booker was linked with Suni Lee , sparking rumors that they might be dating! But those rumors were quickly debunked.

A few days after the Devin-Suni buzz, Team USA and Suni Lee posted a picture of Kevin Durant and Sunisa together, and fans went wild with speculation! But, once again, it turned out to be untrue.

Kevin Durant, moreover, has made it clear that he’s deliberately staying single and isn’t looking for a relationship. During a recent appearance on the “Impaulsive” podcast with internet personalities Logan Paul and IShowSpeed, Durant was asked why he’s still single. He responded, “I don’t want a girlfriend.”

When co-host IShowSpeed suggested that Durant might have gone through heartbreak, Durant set the record straight, saying, “I wouldn't say I had my heart broken. I've started to understand women a little bit more. Early on, I realized that she’s not mine.” He added, “Even if she may be my girlfriend, she might be influenced by other people.”