Did Kevin Durant Really Say He is Crushing on Suni Lee Amid Alleged Devin Booker Link-up?

No, Kevin Durant did not say he is crushing on Suni Lee. So, our verdict? Fake news! Now, for those curious about the buzz, here's the scoop. Rumors of a probable love triangle between KD, Suni Lee, and Devin Booker started online with nothing more than a photo! Yes, a photo of the Phoenix Suns star with the American Olympic gymnast went viral after the team posted it on social media.

The picture with Durant seems to have been taken on the same night as Lee's photo with Devin Booker , which was also shared online.

So, naturally, fans and netizens were left speculating that something was brewing! and it's pipin' hot!

And amid all the clatter and chatter, a post started making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Kevin Durant has a 'not-so-secret' crush on Sunisa Lee.

So, does he? No, Kevin Durant does NOT have a crush on Sunisa Lee. For the unversed, the account that posted about Kevin Durant and Sunisa Lee is a parody account called NBA Centel, a playful twist on NBA Central. The post read, "BREAKING: Kevin Durant says he is crushing on Sunni Lee (Eyes emoji)."

Centel is a parody account that shares humorous and fake NBA news for entertainment purposes, as their account description clearly states, "PARODY Account. NOT Affiliated with @TheDunkCentral"

This particular parody likely emerged from a post Sunisa shared a few days ago. Recently, Lee snapped another shot with Team USA guard and Durant's Suns teammate, Devin Booker, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fans loved the snap and started speculating about a possible relationship.

Then, Durant also posed for a photo with Lee. The Suns posted this picture on their social media, and the NBA shared it too.

In the first photo with Lee and Booker, the gymnast wore a strapless gray top paired with baggy jeans. This initial image led some fans to believe the two athletes were dating. However, in the picture with Durant, she was wearing the same outfit. This only indicates that she simply clicked photos with the basketball stars she met that night.

On Tuesday, many fans thought Suni Lee might be dating Devin Booker because they seemed very comfortable in their photo.

But with Lee's picture with Durant surfacing, it's safe to assume she might just be a Phoenix Suns fan. Either that, or she just loves basketball. Whatever the case, Lee's picture with Durant should quiet the rumors about her dating Booker for a while.

