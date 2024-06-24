Did Kevin O'Sullivan's Affair With His New Wife Lead To Her Ex-Husband Killing Their Two Sons Before Committing Suicide?

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

During the College World Series, Jack McGuire from Barstool Sports made a ridiculous accusation against Florida's baseball coach. McGuire stated that he had just heard a tale from 2021 about coach Kevin O'Sullivan having an affair with one of the bat boy's moms, which reportedly set off a chain of events that resulted in three fatalities.

McGuire said, "Back in 2021, Florida's baseball coach allegedly slept with one of the bat boy's mothers. When the mother's husband found out about it, he killed himself and his two kids, set his house on fire. Then, after all this happened, the mother went and married Florida's baseball coach."

Are Jack McGuire’s claims real?

It is vital to highlight that there is no solid proof to back up McGuire's claims. According to Florida Politics, O'Sullivan's wife's previous partner shot his two children and killed himself after learning about an extramarital affair, although there is no evidence that the affair involved the baseball instructor.

Furthermore, the same story stated that O'Sullivan and Minde began dating after the killings, despite having been friends for several years. Given that even McGuire was surprised by the lack of reporting on the event, it may not be prudent to take this crazy story seriously.

What is the whole story?

In March 2021, the 11-year-old bat boy for the Florida Gators baseball team was brutally assassinated by his father, Paul Otto Reinhart. After killing his son and another kid, Reinhart, 46, committed suicide.

According to reports at the time, Reinhart just lost his job and was in the process of divorcing his wife, Minde Prince Reinhart. Kevin "Sully" O'Sullivan, Florida's coach, was a family friend. However, no official reports suggested that Minde had an affair with O'Sullivan.

Recently Texas A&M Fans were ejected off the game after shouting about the incident mid-match

Two Texas A&M Aggies supporters were removed from their team's College World Series game versus the Florida Gators in Omaha on Saturday night. The event occurred during a tense game in which supporters were purportedly yelling over the unfortunate death of the Gators' bat kid, who died in 2021 supposedly at the hands of his father.

The unnamed men supporters risk a possible suspension after a video surfaced of them shouting into the Gators' dugout. The act caused uproar and revealed unsettling information about the earlier catastrophe. Texas A&M's head baseball coach, Jim Schlossnagle, and the Omaha Police Officers Association have both released forceful comments criticizing the supporters' actions.



The Omaha Police Officers Association (OPOA) issued a statement on the ejections Sunday afternoon.

"Heckling an opposing baseball team about the tragic death of their batboy is beyond unacceptable. Glad our officers and security threw this duo out of Charles Schwab Field. You’re no longer welcome in this city and should be banned for life from future College World Series," the statement says.

