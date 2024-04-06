Did Klay Thompson Say He Wants Warriors Contract Extension So He Can Get ‘Big Load’? Exploring Viral Claim/Tweet

Klay Thomson, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, recently opened up about his future with the same franchise. He said that he was ready to accept a reduced role in the team if that meant that his contract would be renewed. This information came just after Clay was benched by the Warriors head coach in favour of younger players.

However, there is a tweet that is doing the rounds of the Internet which says otherwise. A recent tweet by Chris Haynes claims that Thomson wants a big price from the contract. Is this true? Let's find out.

Klay Thompson's statement on the future with Warriors

The Golden State Warriors veteran guard decided to talk about his future with the Warriors and previously had given an update. He had spoken to Logan Murdoch of the Ringer and he accepted that he is open to taking a reduced goal with the Warriors team if that means that he can extend his stay with them.

He talked about this after Warriors head coach Steve Kerr decided to take Gui Santos who is a novice and did not take the 4 time NBA champion. Thomson will technically be a free agent at the end of the present season however he does not want to miss out on extending his contract with the franchise. He was even ready to sit on the bench just to get a new contract with the Warriors. So technically the tweet on X is not accurate and he does not want a “big load.”

Advertisement

He confessed what he actually wants so let’s see the verdict from the star himself.

Klay Thompson on what he wants from the Warriors

He was well aware of the reality of the situation and accepted it. He said, “Yeah there is nothing wrong with that, I’ll be 35 next year.” The five-time NBA star admitted the fact that he was not in the same physical form that scored 60 points inside three quarters and recorded 37 points after his ACL injury. However, he was still convinced that he could be a good addition to the team.

He was aware of the fact that he was 35 and coming off the injury would not give him his best form. However, he was still confident about his ability to be a good player. One of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history did not have a remarkable season in 2023 and 2024, and found it hard to be sitting on the bench after his achievements. He is coming to terms with the situation and is ready to stay with the Warriors even if that means that he will be on the sidelines.

So the tweet that was presented above is not true and Klay Thompson is humble enough to admit where he stands at the moment.

Also Read: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson vs Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu In Works for All-Star Weekend Next Year: Report