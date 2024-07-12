In the scripted yet unpredictable world of reality TV shows like 'Love Island USA', Kordell Beckham, brother of NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., finds himself at the center of a heated controversy.

The drama revolves around an alleged "90-10" comment about his feelings for fellow contestant Serena Page, which has resulted in a topic of hot gos through the villa and fanbase alike.

Kordell Beckham’s alleged “90-10” statement

Rumor began circulating when Serena's close friend Leah shared information she claimed to have received from Miguel, another contestant.

According to Leah, Kordell supposedly told newcomer Daia that he was "90 percent Serena, 10 percent you."

This statement, if true, would suggest Kordell's heart remained largely with Serena despite his decision to couple up with Daia after the Casa Amor segment of the show.

Upon closer examination, it appears the "90-10" comment may be the result of a game of telephone gone wrong.

Miguel, in a conversation with Leah, attempted to defend Kordell's actions during Casa Amor.

He stated, "That's just a fraction of what they were doing. The other 90 percent he kept saying to her, 'If you come back with me, how would you feel if I get back with Serena?'"

It seems Leah misinterpreted Miguel's words, understanding them to mean Kordell was still 90 percent committed to Serena.

In reality, Miguel was referring to the amount of time Kordell and Daia spent talking versus engaging in physical displays of affection.

Kordell Beckham's actual words and actions

Throughout his time in Casa Amor, Kordell was open about his intentions and feelings. He expressed a desire to explore connections with other contestants, particularly Daia, while also acknowledging his existing bond with Serena.

In his own words, Kordell stated, "I feel like me and Daia connect really well. I like what our connection is. And I told myself if there's a connection there, I'm not going to stop myself from pursuing that. And obviously, I've been thinking about Serena. I'm wearing a ring she gave me, you know?"

He further elaborated on his conflicted feelings, saying, "With Serena, it took this long to get to where we at now."

Kordell even told Daia directly, "I do f**k with things I do have back there with Serena... and remember I told you it's going to take a lot for me to turn my head, but you right there."

The misunderstanding has led to significant drama within the villa, with Serena feeling blindsided by Kordell's decision to couple up with Daia.

When confronted about the "90-10" comment, Daia denied Kordell ever making such a statement, further highlighting the miscommunication at play.

One Reddit user empathized with the difficulty of recalling exact words in conversations, stating, "I have ADHD and I am really bad at remembering the specific words in a conversation, but I am really good at picking up the gist and inferring subtext. I know what was meant, just don't ask me to repeat it word-for-word."

Another fan pointed out Leah's tendency to misinterpret conversations, commenting, "Leah barely listens lmao she'll be in a conversation just thinkin her own thoughts."

As the drama continues to unfold on 'Love Island USA', viewers are left to ponder the nature of relationships formed under such intense circumstances.

The Kordell-Serena-Daia love triangle remains a focal point of the show, with fans eagerly awaiting the resolution of this miscommunication and its impact on the contestants' relationships.