Did Kyle Filipowski Really Say His Girlfriend 'Pre-ordered' Him When He Started Getting Traction? Exploring Viral Tweet

A tweet recently went viral claiming Kyle Filipowski made bold claims about his fiancé, who was his girlfriend earlier. The second round 32nd overall pick by the Utah Jazz, has been in the news for having an older partner.

Filipowski slid to the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft after being projected as the first-round pick. Coming off a decorated two-time All-ACC selection and All-American in 2024, the Duke Blue Devils star has been found nervous after not performing relatively well during the draft workouts.

However, amid all the turbulent times he is going through, Kyle Filipowski found himself in the midst of a controversy. A tweet from the NBA Centel account claimed that the newly drafted player was being babysit by his partner Caitlin Hutchison for a decade and she made a move just after Kyle started getting traction in the pro league.

The post captioned, “She was my babysitter for like 10 years. Once I started getting traction she made a move on me. I felt like I was pre-ordered. That's where we at today."

Although the account that posted this viral claim is a parody account made with a username closely resembling NBA Central, which is one of the prime sources of NBA news. The parody tweet came at a time when there has already been enough buzz on the Middletown-born star player.

Also Read: Jontay Porter Denied Permission to Resume Career in Greece After Lifetime NBA Ban

Advertisement

Why is Kyle Filipowski’s NBA Draft linked to his girlfriend?

What unfolded in the aftermath of the draft was a saga that centered around Kyle Filipowski’s fiancée, Caitlin Hutchinson, and peculiar circumstances that seemingly contributed to Filipowski's unexpected plummet down the draft order.

Upon initial reports, concerns about Filipowski's girlfriend being significantly older than him and the issue of his estrangement from his family emerged as potential factors influencing teams' perceptions of the talented prospect. Jonathan Givony, an ESPN draft analyst, shed light on the situation, painting a picture of unease among NBA teams regarding Filipowski's personal life, particularly his relationship.

As details about Caitlin Hutchinson came to light, social media posts suggested a significant age gap between her and Filipowski, with indications that she could be several years older than initially assumed. The uncertainty surrounding Hutchinson's age added to the mystery and speculation surrounding the situation, prompting intense scrutiny from the public and media alike.

Advertisement

While age differences in relationships are not uncommon, especially in the context of professional athletes, the scrutiny and subsequent impact on Filipowski's draft stock spurred a wider conversation about the influence of personal matters on players' professional prospects.

Also Read; Uncle Shaquille O’Neal Offers LeBron James’ Son Bronny Advice Amid Scrutiny Over Summer League Slump