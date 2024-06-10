A tweet has gone viral on X, that Kyrie Irving mentioned how Jaylen Brown reminds him of Kobe Bryant. Until now, the post has received 1.2 million views and counting.

However, the tweet has been posted by NBA Centel. Kyrie Irving never made such a statement. FYI, NBA Centel only posts fictional content about the NBA. So, it is a HOAX!

Jaylen Brown looks up to Kobe Bryant

In the past, Jaylen Brown has spoken about being inspired by Kobe Bryant. It is Kobe's Mamba Mentality that appeals to Jaylen. In October 2023, Jaylen Brown also dedicated a basketball court to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at the Roxbury Boys & Girls Club in Boston.

Note: Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. Four years ago, he was just 41 years old. Kobe's 17-year-old daughter, Gianna also died alongside his father in the same tragic crash.

Kobe Bryant vs Jaylen Brown

Kobe Bryant and Jaylen Brown have been successful in the NBA.

Like Kobe, Jaylen is also a shooting guard. The former Los Angeles Lakers legend has five NBA championships while Jaylen has none. However, with the Boston Celtics, he has entered the NBA Finals two times. Once in 2022 and once, this year.

Kobe was an 18-time All-Star and Jaylen is a three-time NBA All-Star. Additionally, Kobe also became two-time NBA Finals MVP and won the NBA MVP in 2008.

Kobe Bryant joined the league in 1996 and played until 2016. While Kyrie entered the league in 2016 and is still playing.

Boston Celtics have a 2-0 series lead in the 2024 NBA Finals

In Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics won against the Dallas Mavericks. Offensively, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic gave their best. However, the Boston Celtics' defense could contain the Mavericks.

The highlight of Game 2 was a three-pointer by Celtics' Payton Pritchard in the late game. Currently, with the Celtics leading, the pressure is on for the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3.