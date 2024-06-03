Did Kyrie Irving Really Name Luka Doncic Over LeBron James As the Best Player He Played With? Exploring Viral Tweet

For the first time since 2011, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's stellar performances helped the Dallas Mavericks clinch a spot in the NBA Finals.

By defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5, they've set up a championship series with the Boston Celtics.

Throughout the season, Irving and Dončić have been a dynamic duo, causing troubles for the Clippers, Thunder, and Timberwolves with their average of 51.6 points, 14.0 assists, and 13.5 rebounds. for Game 1, this dynamic 1-2 punch strategy was maintained — Luka led off ensuring the right tempo, and Kyrie ensured the finish.

When thinking of Kyrie, fans invariably connect him with star player LeBron James, referencing their successful partnership from 2014 to 2017 on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The duo led the team to an NBA championship in 2016, beating the highly strong Golden State Warriors.

Recently, a tweet went viral, suggesting Kyrie Irving believes Luka Dončić is a more exceptional player than LeBron James, his past teammate.

But is the claim true? Did Kyrie Irving equate his former team-mate with the Mavericks' star player?

Once you delve deeper into the story, it is revealed that the claim is merely a troll post without any basis.

The post was debunked in the comment section with audiences sharing their reactions.

The partnership of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving was dissolved after the 2016-17 season when Irving called for a trade from the Cavaliers.

Since then, Irving went on to play with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and currently the Dallas Mavericks, while James continued to stick with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In recent developments, Irving has shown significant interest in reuniting with James, either at the Lakers or the Mavericks.

Reports suggest that he reached out to James to check his interest in moving to the Mavericks, and Irving's appearance at a Lakers playoff game was interpreted as a signal to James for a potential reunion.

Mavericks advance to NBA Finals behind Luka Doncic's stellar performance

The Dallas Mavericks sealed their in the NBA Finals last week, crushing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-103 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

Star player Luka Doncic turned the game into his spectacle, netting a superb 36 points, snatching ten rebounds, and resettling five assists, along with two steals.

His shooting game was on point, with 14/22 successful attempts from the field and 6/10 from the three-point range, all in a 37-minute showcase.

Upon victory, Doncic had a conversation with the media about the next big face-off with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

A reporter asked, "What hits you first when you think about Boston?"

Doncic's response indicated mutual respect and the acknowledgment of the challenge that lay ahead. "The fact that they're the best team in the NBA, is upfront for me.

Their record speaks volumes of their proficiency. The Celtics brandish formidable power, both on offense and defense. We are aware we need to bring our best game to the court to stand a chance."

Positioned as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, the Mavericks rode into the finals on the back of a 50-32 regular-season record, with notable victories over the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder in preliminary rounds, before their win over the Timberwolves.

Doncic, arguably one of the top five NBA players, sports an impressive average of 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per match.

He's also shown extraordinary shooting efficiency, with a 43.8% success rate from the field and 34.3% from three-pointers across the initial 17 games of the 2024 playoffs.

Currently, in his sixth NBA season, Doncic has already enjoyed two trips to the Western Conference finals within the last three years.

The first game against the Celtics awaits him and his Mavericks team on June 6 in Boston.

