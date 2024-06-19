Did Kyrie Irving Really Request Trade From Mavericks After 2024 NBA Finals Loss? Exploring Viral Tweet

At the NBA Finals Game 5, the Boston Celtics triumphed over the Dallas Mavericks with a score of 106-88. Monday night's victory in Boston tilted the series 4-1 in their favor, earning Celtics their 18th title.

Celtics star Tatum was impressive with his game-high score of 31 points, supplemented by 11 assists and eight rebounds. His companion, Jaylen Brown, contributed 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

Despite their best efforts, the Mavericks were unable to match the Celtics. Their key player, Kyrie Irving contributed 15 points, three rebounds, and nine assists. Shooting was not his strongest suit as he finished 5/16 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in the 41-minute game duration.

Following the defeat, rumors started circulating on an X platform, a tweet claiming Kyrie Irving's dissatisfaction with the Mavericks' organization and that he is officially requesting a trade.

However, as inquiring as it seems, it's essential to note this information originated from a parody account known for its trolling and often posts false updates.

Fan reactions to Kyrie Irving's frustration with Mavericks post

Reacting to this satirical post about Kyrie Irving's dissatisfaction with the Mavericks, fans ingeniously played along.

Irving, who has made it to the NBA Finals four times, holds a record of just 1-3. He remarkably steered the Cleveland Cavaliers to triumph against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Championship led by Steph Curry.

Kyrie Irving's Future in Dallas - Could it be a long-term home?

Kyrie Irving, who is just a year away from potentially exiting the Dallas Mavericks, is approaching his longest tenure with a team day by day, the longest since his departure request from Cleveland, his drafting team, in 2017.

However, despite the Mavericks losing in five games to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, Irving, the unpredictable guard, hints at his possible long-term stay in Dallas beyond 2025, particularly after his first complete season with teammate Luka Doncic.

“I see an opportunity for us to build our future in a positive manner where this is almost like a regular thing for us, and we’re competing for championships,” Irving stated following the Maverick's 106-88 defeat in Game 5.

Irving snubbed Boston during the 2019 free agency, earning him a chorus of boos from Celtics fans ever since. His stay in Brooklyn for 3 and half seasons was mainly underscored by dramas of his own doing, culminating in his trade request similar to his breakaway from LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

However, Dallas saw a transformation in Irving's tarnished league-wide reputation after they brought him in as the eight-time All-Star at the previous year's deadline changes that took place in 16 months.

