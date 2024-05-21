Did Kyrie Irving Really Say He Was Happy He Finally Made WCF Without LeBron James? Exploring Viral Tweet

After overcoming a 17-point deficit, the Dallas Mavericks clinched a thrilling 117-116 win against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, earning their place in the conference finals. This remarkable win came in Game 6 of their second-round series, stunning the Thunder.

Kyrie Irving proved instrumental in the Mavericks' journey to the Western Conference finals, showcasing an impressive performance with an average of 15.7 points, 6.2 assists, and .3 rebounds against the Thunder.

A circulating video on Twitter has now piqued public interest, suggesting that Kyrie Irving claimed he made the Western Conference finals without LeBron.

A post by NBA Centel claimed that Kyrie said, “This is a great win for us, Luka officially has more WCF appearances than the Clippers and I finally made the western conference finals with out LeBron, also no more hearing what a pro wants, happiest day of my career.”

However, the validity of this viral video is in question. Was this claim about Kyrie true? We have to dissect this video further to get to the truth.

Upon investigation, it appears this claim is misleading – it's an AI-generated video. In reality, Kyrie did not make this comment during the Mavericks press conference.

For three seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving paired up with LeBron James, and their partnership culminated in the 2016 NBA Championship win.

Despite this victory, Irving has expressed some remorse that they didn't secure more titles.

He reflected that if ''I possessed my current level of maturity and self-awareness, we would have certainly won more championships." He feels that enhanced communication and understanding could have driven them to further success.

Timberwolves and Mavericks Gear Up for Thrilling Conference Finals Clash

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, enhanced by the key trade additions of Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington are pivotal in Dallas' deep playoff journey.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, triumphed over basketball powerhouse Denver Nuggets, thanks to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Anthony Edwards has made a name as a superstar in the NBA, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert form an unstoppable force.

Post their unexpected victories, the spotlight is set on Minnesota's Target Center this Wednesday, as it hosts its first Conference Finals game since 2004.

Edwards, after successfully guarding Jamal Murray during Sunday's Game 7, has declared he'll take on Irving next. Likely, Jaden McDaniels will be assigned to counter Doncic.

Minnesota is expected to take the first game, with Dallas retaliating by grabbing the following game on the Timberwolves' court. The teams might trade victories in the succeeding four games, pushing everything towards a decisive Game 7 - a ticket to the NBA Finals at stake.

Taking the winning shots will be decisive in this epic Game 7, with Kyrie Irving, the reliable shotmaker and former champion, owning the court. Irving will likely lift Dallas to their first Finals since 2011, setting a reunion stage against his former team, the Celtics.

