Did Kysre Gondrezick Really Leave Jaylen Brown Hanging After Hearing His Latest Diss Rap? Exploring Viral Tweet

Jaylen Brown's summer has been eventful, as the Celtics star released his debut rap single. He collaborated with A$AP Ferg on a track titled "Just Do It." Though the title might seem like a jab at Nike, a company Brown has been clashing with all summer, the song doesn't focus much on the sneaker giant. Brown dropped the single and its music video on his YouTube channel overnight.

As soon as Jaylen Brown announced his diss track, fans quickly expressed their excitement. Amid the buzz, a rumor surfaced that Kysre Gondrezick, Jaylen Brown's rumored girlfriend, was in the studio while he recorded "Just Do It." Allegedly, she told him she'd be back with drinks but never returned.

Is this rumor true? If you're curious, let's clear this up. It's just a troll, not an actual report.

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick, a WNBA player, have been publicly displaying their relationship in recent months . The couple has appeared together at several events, including walking the red carpet at the 2024 ESPYS.

Brown and Gondrezick recently debuted a new song titled "Just Do It" featuring A$AP Ferg. A particular line in the song appears to be a diss directed at Gondrezick's ex-boyfriend, Los Angeles Clippers player Kevin Porter Jr.: "I learned how to touch her without using my hands."

The video, which fittingly runs for 6 minutes and 17 seconds (matching Boston's area code and the date of the Celtics' 18th championship), opens with a jilted Brown listening to a voicemail from his girlfriend, who is breaking up with him. In the background, TV clips play, discussing Brown's snub from Team USA.

The clip briefly mentions Brown being "blacklisted" by Nike, but that’s the only reference to the company. It seems like this mention was a late addition to the track, possibly in response to how Brown's summer unfolded with Team USA. Brown has been working on this song for a few years, so it's likely he added the mention of his Team USA snub in the final stages.

At 27, Brown has previously spoken out against Nike, especially after the sportswear giant parted ways with fellow NBA star Kyrie Irving in 2022. The Celtics guard has been seen wearing the brand's sneakers with the Swoosh logo removed and even suggested that Nike played a role in his Team USA snub for the Paris Olympics.

