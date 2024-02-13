Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Split After Dating For Over a Year? Exploring Break Up Rumors

It seems that the wedding bells won't be ringing for Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan.

Confirmation has come from The Times that the reality TV persona and erstwhile college basketball star, after a year of being a couple, have decided to end their relationship.

Post the eruption of split speculation over the weekend, a statement was shared with The Times indicating they have mutually decided to spend some time apart to introspect their relationship.

The statement clarified that the decision is completely personal, with no influence from their family. The decision is aimed at their individual growth.

The conjecture around their relationship status originated on Instagram, where eagle-eyed netizens noticed that they have unfollowed each other and even removed photos that captured their togetherness from their profiles.

Pippen, who was previously married to NBA player Scottie Pippen, added fuel to the fire with a few since-deleted Instagram stories seeming to cast aspersions on her now ex-partner.

She instigated an Instagram poll on Sunday, asking "Should your friends unfollow your ex?".

On Monday, she shared another Instagram story, a repost of an advice that highlighted the importance of choosing the right life partners.

It read, "The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind ... how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely."

What Happened Between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

A source close to the former couple reveals their unexpected break up took place over Super Bowl weekend.

"Their split surfaced either on Friday or Saturday, most probably on Saturday," says the source. "Just last Thursday or Friday they were happily socializing with friends.

There is a strong likelihood they might reconcile."

"It's common, relationship troubles," the insider continues. "It was a surprise break-up, so there's a chance they'll work through things once the emotions subside."

The source also shared that 49-year-old Pippen and 33-year-old Jordan have indeed decided to "take some time apart to reassess their relationship."

This decision had been made "solely for their personal growth," and did not involve any family interference.

The first meeting of Pippen and Jordan was in 2019 at a party in Los Angeles, where they were introduced to each other by mutual acquaintances.

Their relationship evolved by 2022, fueling romance rumors after they were seen lunching together in September of the same year.

