Did LeBron James Really Ask Jaylen Brown To Apologize On Phone After He Was Caught Trash-Talking Bronny James? Exploring Viral Tweet

What did Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown say about Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James? Lakers fans are buzzing after a video surfaced of Brown at the NBA Summer League, sparking accusations that he doesn't consider Bronny to be an NBA-caliber player.

There’s no audio in the clip, but many are using their lip-reading skills to decode the conversation during the Lakers' Summer League game against the Celtics. And what did they find? Apparently, Jaylen Brown said that he doesn’t think Bronny is a pro, yet.

After this, rumors quickly spread online that LeBron James called Jaylen Brown to demand an apology for his remarks. Given LeBron's protective nature towards Bronny , would he really go the length? How true is this story? Let’s find out!

Verdict: Fake News

LeBron James did not call Jaylen Brown to demand an apology

The news originated from a parody account mimicking the name of Stephen A. Smith. The account, named Stephen Ai Smith, clearly states, "Not affiliated with @StephenASmith. TL tweets from an Ai model trained on SAS tweets."

This parody might have emerged due to Jaylen Brown's recent snub from Team USA. Last week, Team USA announced that Brown’s Celtics teammate, Derrick White, would replace Kawhi Leonard, who has been dealing with chronic knee issues, not Jaylen Brown himself.

Jaylen suggested on Twitter that Nike, a sponsor of Team USA, prevented him from joining the team since he isn't a Nike athlete, while White is. Brown, however, expressed his support for White.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Brown said about the Team USA decision. “But my reaction was that I was happy for him. It’s dope to have so (many) of our guys on there, so I was happy for those guys. But I wasn’t surprised.”

Brown has a lot of time on his hands, at the moment. So, on Monday night, Jaylen Brown went to watch his Celtics play against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League.

During the game, Brown was caught on camera talking to Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick. It’s unclear what he said, but internet users believe he said, “I don’t think Bronny is a pro.”

Fans can only speculate about what Brown actually said. For context, James, who was drafted 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers, scored two points on 1/5 shooting from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts in an 88-74 loss to Boston.

Bronny James struggles again for Lakers in NBA Summer League

In the Lakers' 88-74 loss to the Celtics on Monday, Bronny had another tough game. He scored two points on 1-5 shooting, grabbed three rebounds, and had two turnovers in 22 minutes.

On Friday, James scored eight points in the Lakers' 99-80 loss to the Houston Rockets but shot just 3-14 from the field, including 0-8 from the 3-point line. He also had five rebounds and three turnovers in 27 minutes.

Earlier in the month, at the California Classic, Bronny scored four and three points in two games and sat out the second game of a back-to-back.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick gave an honest assessment of Bronny's performance and found some positives, “Overall, we've liked what we've seen in practice. We like what we've seen in the Summer League.” Redick also mentioned that expectations for Bronny should be managed carefully.

