Did LeBron James Really Get Dunked On During USA vs France 2024 Paris Olympics Final? Find Out

Yes, LeBron James really got dunked on during the USA vs France basketball game at the Paris Olympics. Hard to believe, but, yes, it was the way it was.

French player Gershon Yabusele made headlines by posterizing the legendary LeBron James with a thunderous dunk. The play unfolded during a rare occurrence where the Team USA superstar found himself on the receiving end of a powerful display of athleticism by Yabusele.

During the game, Yabusele spectacularly faked out his defender, Devin Booker, creating a clear path to the rim. With James stepping in to take charge, Yabusele seized the opportunity to rise up and throw down an emphatic dunk over the LA Lakers' icon. The dunk left James sprawled on the floor as Yabusele soared above him.

Notably, LeBron James has infrequently been dunked on during his illustrious career. One memorable dunk on James came from his Team USA teammate Jayson Tatum during the 2018 Eastern Conference finals. However, the recent dunk by Yabusele added another chapter to James' basketball history.

However, it did not take too long for Yabusele's ferocious dunk to go viral, becoming one of the standout highlights of the highly-anticipated Summer Games in Paris.

Following the game, Yabusele candidly addressed the media as he said, “My dunk on LeBron, I had no choice," Yabusele recounted. "When I see him, I tell myself it's either I dunk or he blocks me. But I'm still going to put the poster up at home."

What made the dunk even more memorable was Yabusele's post-dunk revelation that he plans to keep a physical reminder of the iconic moment by hanging the dunked-on poster in his own house.

Moreover, the French star candidly recounted the intensity of the moment, acknowledging that he even taunted LeBron after the play. "I can tell you that I said a few words to him, I think," Yabusele disclosed, shedding light on the charged emotions and competitive spirit that permeated the Olympic final.

Yabusele's stellar performance throughout the tournament further underlines his impact, as he not only delivered a jaw-dropping dunk but also emerged as a pivotal figure for France in their quest for the silver medal.

His standout contributions and the performance worth remembering, on the international stage have reignited conversation about his potential return to the NBA, with Yabusele expressing his readiness for a second chance in the league.

The France star, who previously played for the Boston Celtics, showcased his prowess by averaging 14 points on 51.9% shooting from the field during the Olympic campaign, reinforcing his credentials as a formidable force on the court.

