Did LeBron James Really Photoshop Steph Curry with Lakers Jersey? Exploring Viral Tweet Amid Trade Rumors

Fans are hopeful, and who can blame them? A tweet is circulating online, claiming that Stephen Curry's latest Instagram story mentioned how LeBron James shared a photoshopped image of Steph in a Lakers jersey, commenting, "Look good though." Supposedly, Steph responded on his story, saying, "Stop sending me this pic @kingjames."

So, naturally, fans were ELATED! However, it breaks our hearts to break yours but the news is false. Here's what actually happened. The viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, was actually created by a parody account named '30🅿️roblemz.' The account's bio clearly states, "#DubNation - #FTTB - #TrendSetter - Parody Account - Satire - Fan account - Not affiliated with Steph Curry - Not impersonating anyone." Much like NBA Centel, this account is known for posting fake NBA news, particularly about Stephen Curry, just for gags.

While the news may be fake, it’s easy to see why so many fans believed it. After all, there's a reason the parody gained traction—Steph Curry reportedly removed any mention of the Warriors from his Instagram bio.

According to a fan account on X, they posted before-and-after screenshots of Curry's bio, showing that the line "Guard for the Warriors" was changed to "Olympic Gold Medalist."

Given this change, it’s no surprise people jumped to the conclusion that Stephen Curry might be unhappy with Warriors and possibly considering teaming up with LeBron James in LA. The Warriors have missed the playoffs three times in the last five years, and they even traded away Curry's splash brother, Klay Thompson. Curry is now 36 and could be feeling the weight of a team that appears to be declining. On the other hand, he just had a blast winning gold alongside LeBron.

Also, Stephen Curry’s Instagram activity on Wednesday showed him co-posting photos with LeBron James and Kevin Durant, captioned: "Same Team...Winning Team."

While Steph Curry hasn’t deleted any Warriors-related posts from his Instagram, the change in his bio alone was enough to make fans speculate that he might be looking for a way out. Out of Golden State.

Stephen Curry still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Warriors, with a salary of $55.7 million this upcoming season and $59.6 million for the 2025-26 season.

It’s hard to imagine Curry in anything other than a Warriors jersey, but this is the NBA, where superstar trades can happen at any moment. While there's no real indication that a trade involving Curry is on the horizon, you can never say never.