Did LeBron James really try to set up Nia Long with rapper Cam’ron to get even with Ime Udoka? Truth revealed

LeBron James was accused of setting up Nia Long with Rapper Cam’ron to get revenge on former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for publicly calling him out.

The incident began when Udoka told LeBron to "stop crying like bitches, man" over a disagreement about a foul call. In response, LeBron said, "We're all grown men, that bitch word ain't cool."

In a recent episode of the podcast, It Is What It Is, Cam'ron detailed his encounter with Nia Long and addressed speculation that LeBron James was responsible for setting up their meeting as a dig at Ime Udoka.

Cam'ron clarified that he was introduced to Nia through a mutual friend and that they exchanged numbers, but did not speak after their initial encounter.

He also mentioned that Nia did not give him her number, and they have not spoken since their meeting

He talked about not having a relationship with the actress and said that he simply took a photo with her.

Cam'ron was even surprised when Ma$e mentioned that there were speculations that the LA Lakers star set them up together.

"I'm not with Nia," he said.

The two rappers had a laugh when Cam'ron found out about the rumor of him being set up. He continued to deny anything going on with Long.

Cam'ron said, "Oh, n****s used me? If that's the case, thank you. If there's any truth to it, thank you. I see a lot of 'Don't fumble this."

He added, "Look, I'm not with Nia Long. I met her, she did not give me her number. I gave her my number."

The unfolding story of Cam'ron and Nia Long's unique connection

Reports of Ime Udoka's alleged unfaithfulness with a Boston Celtics employee-led rapper Cam'ron to send a direct message to the actress Nia Long, his childhood crush.

Within the message, Cam'ron admired Nia's resilience as a strong black woman amidst the scandal and voiced his encouragement.

Expressing his belief that she should not be exploited or taken for granted, he hinted at the potential they could have as a pair.

Nia Long, who had just ended her relationship with Ime Udoka, received Cam'ron's message as his attempt to court her but did not respond for more than a year.

They had a chance meeting at Rich Paul's 42nd birthday celebration in West Hollywood, which brought them face to face. The two were observed cracking jokes and happily posing for photos.

Despite their past, Cam'ron and Nia have maintained a friendly relationship, with Cam'ron openly hoping that she would reciprocate his feelings.

Their chance meeting at the birthday celebration was a poignant moment as they seemed to genuinely enjoy one another's company.

