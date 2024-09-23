Did LeBron James Secretly Buy Bronny’s USD 38,500 Lakers Summer League Jersey? Exploring Viral Claim

The Los Angeles Lakers used the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to select Bronny James, marking a historic moment as he joins his father, LeBron James, in the NBA. This selection establishes them as the league’s first father-son duo on the same team. LeBron James viewed the decision as both a strategic move and a profoundly personal milestone, expressing pride in the rare opportunity.

Bronny James' game-worn jersey from his NBA Summer League debut sold for $38,400 at Sotheby's "Summer League Selects" auction, far surpassing the estimated price of $6,000 to $10,000. He wore the jersey during a July 12, 2024 game, where he scored 8 points in the Lakers' loss to the Rockets. The auction underscored Bronny's rising fame, as his jersey came close in value to his father LeBron's, which sold for $42,000.

After the auction, claims emerged suggesting LeBron James himself purchased Bronny's Summer League jersey. The two floated this accusation in a recent episode hosted by J.E. Skeets and Trey Kerby. Skeets noted the high auction price, saying, “The jersey was estimated to sell for $6K-$10K. Bronny’s Summer League jersey, from a game where he struggled, scoring only two points (actually 4 points, 2-9 FG)." While discussing the surprising price, Kerby added, "This will look sweet in LeBron’s man cave," implying that LeBron might have bought the jersey himself.

Trey Kerby didn’t just drop a hint; he followed it up with another comment. He said, “$38,000 is a lot of money unless you’re a billionaire.” J.E. Skeets quickly raised a valid point, asking, “Yeah, it could be LeBron, but why wouldn’t he just say, ‘Hey, I want that’?”

LeBron James could have quickly asked his son to give him the jersey after the game. However, another angle to consider is that the inflated auction price might reflect the rising star’s market value and could potentially land him lucrative endorsement deals.

For example, the 2023 #1 pick, Victor Wembanyama, sold his regular-season debut game jersey for an astonishing $7.62 million, making it the sixth-highest auction sale for an NBA jersey. As a result, Wembanyama secured impressive deals, including partnerships with Louis Vuitton. Notably, there’s no evidence to support Trey Kerby’s insinuation.

