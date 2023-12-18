Did LeBron James try to set up Ime Udoka's wife with rapper as revenge for calling him a ‘b*tch’? Report

During a recent match between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, a heated interaction occurred between the Lakers' front runner, LeBron James, and the Rockets, Ime Udoka.

Udoka initiated the argument by rebuking LeBron to "stop crying like bi*ches, man” over a contested foul call. LeBron retaliated, "We're all adults here, such derogatory terms aren't acceptable. Be cautious with your words".

The argument resulted in both coaches being penalized with technical fouls and led to the eventual expulsion of Udoka from the game.

The incident sparked allegations that LeBron James sought revenge against Ime Udoka, the former Boston Celtics' coach, for his public criticism.

In an attempt to create a conversation between Cam'ron and Udoka's ex-fiancee, Nia Long, LeBron James' agent and close friend, Rich Paul, invited both to his birthday party.

This arrangement considered Cam'ron's demonstrated romantic interest in Long.

Ime Udoka cheating scandal

In September 2022, the Boston Celtics enacted a suspension on their coach, Ime Udoka, for the forthcoming 2022–23 season.

Mediated by unspecific "violations of team policies," this was in line with allegations of Udoka involving himself with a female staffer.

The woman at the center of the scandal emerged as Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, a 34-year-old team services manager and a mother to three kids.

The relationship was reportedly mutual and had concluded prior to the scandal becoming known to the public.

Udoka's personal life has endured severe repercussions due to this infidelity scandal since he has been engaged to actress Nia Long since 2015.

The couple, who had a son together, reportedly experienced an unstable relationship. Post-scandal, Long removed their son from school, candidly addressing how the son was impacted by the news.

Furthermore, she sought full custody of their son with court documents alleging that Udoka "neglected to provide support" to their son.

Cam'ron's pursuit of Nia Long: A timeline of their interaction

Cam'ron previously professed his affection for Nia Long on social media, labeling her as his "romantic interest".

In October 2022, Cam'ron directly reached out to Nia Long and subsequently posted their conversation, in which he expressed an interest in her and offered emotional support.

Cam'ron's desire finally materialized when he encountered Nia Long at Rich Paul's birthday party in West Hollywood.

During the Saturday night event, Cam'ron and Long came across each other and took some photos together.

This meeting occurred just a few days after Cam'ron, the Harlem rap icon, initially disclosed his emotions for her.

"Need the latest news? Want the details? I'm staying silent, maintaining ground-level! @iamnialong or Ni-Amore," posted Cam'ron on Instagram.

In a revelation earlier this month, the leader of Dipset admitted that he messaged Long on Instagram after her separation from Udoka but was left unresponded. Cam'ron felt that his approach was spot on and deserved a response.

