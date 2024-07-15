Did Lewis Hamilton Really Un-Follow England Football Team After Their Euro Cup Finals Loss Against Spain? Find Out

Lewis Hamilton, like millions of other England supporters across the world, was most likely distraught after their loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Hamilton was so disappointed that he unfollowed the Three Lions' official Instagram account.

England soccer supporters yelled "It's coming home!" throughout Euro 2024. However, for the ninth time, the Englishmen were unable to claim victory. Lewis Hamilton, who won his home race, the British Grand Prix, on the Sunday before England's Euro finals, hoped for his compatriots to continue the country's momentum.

However, he was aware of "how England always is with the World Cup". Unfortunately, his greatest fears were realized as the Three Lions lost 2-1 to the powerful Spain.

Lewis Hamilton unfollows English team on social media

Before the start of England's playoff campaign, Hamilton expressed his pride in the youthful England team. “I remember being young and thrown into the spotlight,” he told Eurosport. “I can’t imagine [what] it is like for those guys that are on the pitch.”

He praised the football players' "resilience," which led to their perfect record (one victory, two draws) and a trip to the playoffs. Watching the play live on stage at Silverstone, the seven-time champion and his teammate George Russell celebrated their quarterfinal triumph against Switzerland, surrounded by a sea of England supporters.

However, England fell in Berlin on Sunday when it mattered most. Cole Palmer, 22, leveled the score, but it wasn't enough as Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain altered the draw to their advantage. Hamilton left a remark under England's Instagram picture following the match, saying, "So proud of you all, never gave up and that's what matters." Here's the amazing twist, though.

The Mercedes driver followed the England football team's page prior to the game, according to an X post by @fiagirly. However, he unfollowed them at some point following the devastating defeat.



In a further Instagram story, George Russell urged his fellow countrymen to “Hold your heads high. Our time will come”. However, in the throng of social media users fixated on Hamilton's follow/unfollow behavior, all of this didn’t catch the eyes of many.

England lost 2-1 to Spain in Euro Cup Finals

The 2024 European Championship came to a close with Spain defeating England at Olympiastadion Berlin in Germany on Sunday.

Spain's offense was humming during the tournament, and La Roja continued to brim with brilliance. Nico Williams opened the scoring with a nifty slicer into the bottom right corner of the net, but England's Cole Palmer evened the tally just three minutes after he was subbed onto the pitch in the second half.

Mikel Oyazarbal reared himself as the hero of the day, sliding into the box to put away a beautiful deciding goal in the 86th minute. The win for Spain marked its fourth European Championship title, a record for the tournament.

