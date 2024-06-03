Did Luka Doncic Really Say Anthony Edwards Was Baby Thanasis, Not Baby Jordan? Exploring Viral Video

As Luka Doncic's fame soars, multiple videos are circulating on social media about him talking about other NBA players. which may even cause an ardent fan of Luka Doncic to second-guess the depth of their love for the Mavs star.

On X (formerly Twitter), a video went viral where he is comparing Anthony Edwards to Thanasis and not Jordan. With the Dallas Mavericks, the Slovenian superstar is having the best NBA season of his life, and he will play his first-ever NBA finals.

Did Luka Doncic Really Say Anthony Edwards Was Baby Thanasis, Not Baby Jordan?

Sometimes, it’s hard to believe what’s a real video or what is AI-generated video these days. The video that went viral had Luka talking trash about Rudy Gobert that he can’t guard him and then he went on to trash talk Anthony Edwards.

Luka said in that video that people who compared him to Anthony Edwards must be feeling so stupid and Edwards is more like Baby Thanasis than Baby Jordan. As everyone knows Luka loves to trash talk but as the video showed he was disrespecting Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards however it wasn’t the case and it was an AI-altered video. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

How good is Luka Doncic?

Doncic has made the first team all-NBA five times. The NBA's all-time greats are on the list of players who can make that claim. However, a lot will be eliminated if we limit it to five choices in a row. Much more if we narrow it down to "five all-star selections to the NBA first team in their first six seasons."

Luka destroyed Timberwolves defense in the conference finals. The Slovenian averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game in the 5 games he played.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Does Reconstructed Image of Jesus Christ by Scientists Really Look Like Luka Doncic? Exploring Viral Tweet