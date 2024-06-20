Did Luka Doncic Really Say ‘Your Mom’s a F--king H-e B--ch’ to Celtics Fan? Debunking Viral Video

Luka Doncic’s altercation with a Boston Celtics fan during the NBA Finals Game 5 went viral. The short clip that has been watched by millions of Dallas Mavericks fans sparked furious controversy over Luka using a foul word.

The tweet claiming Luka was absurdly abusing the Boston fan left NBA fans quite ablaze. Many pointed at the daunting pressure of the finals for his behavior, whereas many claimed that the clip did not clearly show how he said what.

However, a recent Reddit thread made a valid point while quoting: “The video of Luka allegedly name-calling a fan's mom when, in reality, it was one of the Celtics fans saying that to Luka. That's why Luka turned around afterwards and reacted to it. Luka wasn't saying anything, he just walked past the camera and then back towards the 3-point line. So either the title has to be changed or the entire thread removed.”

As reported earlier, it was claimed that during the NBA Finals Game 5 loss, Mavericks star Doncic was caught saying: “Your mom’s a f—ing h-e, b-tch.””

Also, some fans pointed out the ascent of Luka Doncic’s claimed voice, which sounds totally American. Whereas Luka is a Slovenian and keeps a close eye on all the recent press conferences, he does not speak as clearly and has a heavy accent.

Although the viral claim has been debunked and almost confirmed that Doncic did not trash the Celtics fan, the video seemed wrong-timed and has caused the social media trend given the Mavs loss at a historic game.

The video claiming Luka Doncic abused a Celtics fan was from TD Garden

Following the Dallas Mavericks' defeat in the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, frustrations bubbled over for star player Luka Doncic. In a leaked audio recording from Game 5 at TD Garden, Doncic was captured exchanging heated words with Celtics fans.

https://twitter.com/legendz_nba/status/1803135627967275092





The incident escalated when a fan remarked on Doncic appearing fatigued, to which the Mavericks' standout responded with profanity-laden retorts involving the fan's mother. This exchange, captured on video and subsequently shared widely, has stirred controversy and brought unwanted attention to Doncic's behavior during a tense moment in the finals clash.

Doncic shared a heartfelt moment with Jaylen Brown after Game 5

After the conclusion of Game 5 in the 2024 NBA Finals, Luka Doncic and Jaylen Brown shared a poignant moment on the court. Following the Boston Celtics' 4-1 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks to secure the championship, Brown and Doncic engaged in a heartfelt exchange , expressing admiration and affection for each other.

In a display of sportsmanship and love, Brown commended Doncic, acknowledging the Slovenian's prowess on the court by stating, "Luka, you're a killer, you got the best out of me. I love you, bro," to which Doncic reciprocated the sentiment, affirming, "I love you too, bro."

https://twitter.com/magicvibesio/status/1803470955039047849

Throughout the Finals series, Jaylen Brown's defensive contributions against Luka Doncic stood out prominently. Brown's tenacious one-on-one defense limited Doncic's scoring opportunities significantly and helped the Celtics rise through his effectiveness.

Over the course of the series, Brown's defensive stance against Doncic was resolute in the 154.4 possessions where he was tasked with guarding the Mavericks' star. This defensive intensity translated into tangible outcomes, as the Mavericks managed a mere 131 points with an offensive rating of 84.8 in possessions where Brown marked Doncic.

