Dallas Mavericks won against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a close game on May 26. The final score was 116-107. Mavericks are currently enjoying a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Especially, Luka Doncic's performance was historic.

Following the dominant win, a tweet surfaced where Luka Doncic is claiming that Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards is not Michael Jordan's son. Apparently, the tweet had a screenshot of Luka’s IG Story where the Mavericks star posted Maury Povich's picture pretending to read a result from the card. The caption in the IG Story read, “In terms of 22-year-old Anthony, he is…NOT MJ’s son.”

NOTE: Maury Povich was famous in the 90s for his The Maury Show. FYI, the tabloid talk dealt with hot-button topics. Men who were unsure about being the father of a baby could take a live DNA test on the show. Povich's now-famous line "You are NOT the father!" became a signature line on The Maury Show.

First of all, Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards being Michael Jordan's son is completely baseless. There's no DNA test or public record to justify the rumor. Anthony Edwards' parents are confirmed to be Yvette Edwards and Roger Caruth. Well, the rumor started when Anthony first entered the NBA. His playing style and facial similarities with MJ are uncanny. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Second of all, Luka's alleged Instagram Story has been reposted by a parody account called NBA Centel. Hence there's no legitimacy.

Advertisement

If we see the parody account's post from a humorous angle, NBA Centel is trying to point out how Luka Doncic is nudging Anthony Edwards to focus on his game and not try to imitate MJ entirely.

As one fan rightly pointed out how Michael Jordan got swept by superior players early in his NBA career like Anthony Edwards.

Note: Jordan lost to the Detroit Pistons three years in a row. This was before coach Phil Jackson arrived in the Chicago Bulls and led the team to historic two three-peats.

When is the next Luka Doncic vs Anthony Edwards NBA game?

Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards have played against each other 10 times already in their careers.

Advertisement

Currently, the Dallas Mavericks are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals. Next, the team will play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on May 28. So, NBA fans can expect a faceoff between Luka Doncic versus Anthony Edwards in Game 4. One thing is for sure the Timberwolves will be desperate to avoid a sweep in the next game.