Did Mavericks Really Announce Luka Doncic Used Ozempic to Get in Shape For Winning MVP? Exploring Viral Rumor

Luka Dončić delivered an outstanding performance for the Dallas Mavericks last season, playing in 66 regular-season games. He showcased his elite skills, averaging an impressive 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. His exceptional play earned him a spot in the NBA All-Star Game for the fourth consecutive year and secured him a place on the All-NBA First Team for the fourth straight season.

While Dončić received significant praise for his shooting and overall performance, he also faced criticism for his weight and conditioning. Throughout the season, he struggled with fatigue, particularly in the fourth quarter, where his scoring average and field goal percentage dropped significantly, raising concerns about his conditioning.

However, a viral tweet recently claimed that Dončić took Ozempic to get back in shape, aiming for an MVP win next season.

But is this claim valid? You've been misled if you're wondering whether Luka Dončić really took Ozempic to lose weight. The tweet is from a parody account known for posting memes and trolls. Dončić hasn't taken any substances to lose weight.

As the Dallas Mavericks strive for a championship, Luka Dončić will shoulder significant responsibility in the 2024-2025 NBA season. After a strong offseason, which saw the Mavericks strengthen their roster with critical players like Klay Thompson and Quentin Grimes, Doncic faces high expectations. Analysts believe he might finally secure the MVP award, given that he is expected to lead a team that could win over 50 games.

Doncic's shooting reached impressive levels during the playoffs, with a remarkable 55.8% from the field, 38.2% from three-point range, and 78.6% from the free-throw line. Although the Mavericks fell short of winning an NBA title, his outstanding season further solidified his reputation as one of the league's top players, captivating fans and analysts with his skill and determination.

As the team's superstar, Doncic is not only expected to perform at an elite level but also to elevate the play of his teammates. His previous playoff struggles, mainly due to injuries, have raised concerns, but he is anticipated to be fully healthy this season.

