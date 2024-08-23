Did Michael Jordan Really Say 'If Kids Can Afford $8 Coffees, They Can Pay Their Student Loans?' Exploring VIRAL Rumor

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player to play the game. His airiness has so much pull that anything related to him instantly goes viral, and that was the case with a recent rumor.

A rumor going around the internet claims that a Chicago Bulls legend said something about "kids" who buy fancy coffee and whine about having to pay back student loans. A quote meme, for instance, was shared on Facebook on August 18, 2024 (archived), and it included a picture of Jordan along with the statement, "If these kids can afford $8 cups of coffee, they can afford to pay their own student loans."

Amidst political disputes over U.S. President Joe Biden's administration's plans to forgive student loan debt for certain individuals, the rumor made the rounds. On Facebook and X, users shared the quote meme containing Jordan's purported quote. Though, Jordan never mentioned $8 coffees and student loans. A Facebook page claiming to specialize in satire and parody is where the rumor first started.

The meme was first shared on August 16 by America's Last Line of Defense (ALLOD), a Facebook page. "The average college student spends more than $800 a month on coffee and takeout," read the caption of the post.

However, it is only fair that we reimburse them for their loans." In just four days, the post was shared by over 47,000 users. In addition, the post garnered close to 10,000 comments and over 185,000 likes.

The Facebook pages and website network ALLOD characterizes its content as comedic or satirical. The description of the ALLOD Facebook page, for instance, bears the label satire/parody and reads, "The flagship of the ALLOD network of trolley. There is nothing real on this page."

Some readers appeared to take the rumor about Jordan as an accurate account of actual events; this was especially the case among those who left comments on ALLOD's original post featuring the meme. Allegedly, ALLOD fabricates stories to "troll" readers who lean conservative. Network refers to them as "taters."

The website Dunning-Kruger Times, which is affiliated with ALLOD, characterizes "taters" as "the conservative supporters of America's Last Line of Defense," who "believe nearly anything" and "are fragile, scared, mostly older Caucasian Americans." The page goes on to say: "Our mission is to do our best to show them the light, through shame if necessary, and to have a good time doing it."

