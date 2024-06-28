Did Michael Jordan's Sons Play in the NBA? Exploring Marcus and Jeffrey’s Basketball Career After Lakers Draft Bronny James

As Bronny James gets drafted by the Lakers to team up with his dad, LeBron James, people start wondering about Michael Jordan's sons. Unlike Bronny, none of Michael Jordan's kids followed in their dad's footsteps. The Chicago Bulls legend has five kids, two of whom are grown men now. Although Jordan's sons didn't make it to professional basketball, both Marcus and Jeffrey played at the college level.

It seems the apple did fall far from the tree. Michael Jordan's sons, Jeffrey and Marcus, didn't reach the same heights as their iconic father, both literally and figuratively. Many think their athletic skills don't quite match up to their dad's. With the NBA drafts on everyone's mind, here's a look at Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan's basketball journeys:

Marcus Jordan, 33 years old

Born on December 24, 1990, Marcus is the second child of Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy. Following his brother's path, Marcus played basketball in high school and continued in college. He played for the University of Central Florida from 2009 until he left the team in August 2012. He graduated in 2013 with a degree in hospitality management.

In May 2016, Marcus opened Trophy Room, a high-end sneaker store located in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. By 2019, the physical store closed, transitioning to an online-only business, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Since 2022, Marcus has been linked to Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his dad's Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. The couple ended their relationship after nearly two years, with a source confirming their breakup.

Marcus Jordan college stats

Jordan began his college career at UCF (University of Central Florida). His career began with drama as he refused to wear the team-issued shoes since the school had a deal with Adidas. UCF was forced to change their apparel deal to Nike so Jordan could wear his father’s shoes in games.

Marcus Jordan averaged 8.0 points per game during his freshman season in 2009-10 with UCF. He scored his career-high 28 points against West Florida on Nov. 12, 2010, in his second year. He also dropped 18 points to lead UCF to a stunning upset against No. 16 ranked Florida on Dec. 1, 2010.

Marcus quit the team early. He left the team before the 2012-13 season. He continued attending the school and graduated in 2013. Jordan played three seasons in total during his college career. He bumped up his averages to 15.2 ppg in his sophomore year. He then slipped to 13.7 ppg in his final year with the team.

He was primarily a scorer. He averaged just 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in his career. He also was not the deepest shooter, hitting 31.1% of his 3-pointers.

Jeffrey Jordan, 35 years old

Jeffrey Jordan arguably faced the toughest expectations among Michael Jordan’s children. Born on November 18, 1988, he was thrust into the spotlight from a young age. With his father being a basketball superstar, Jeffrey's life was under constant media scrutiny.

Jeffrey played for Loyola Academy in high school, where ESPN televised three of his games nationally. The pressure to live up to his father's legacy was immense. He was also invited to the Jordan Brand Classic, an All-Star game featuring top high-school prospects.

After high school, Jeffrey attended the University of Illinois, playing three seasons for the Fighting Illini mainly as a role player. He averaged 1.2 points and 1.1 assists over 92 games. Realizing he wouldn't follow his father into the NBA, he transferred to the University of Central Florida, where he played for two more seasons before leaving the team to focus on his life beyond basketball.

Between transferring from Illinois to UCF, Jeffrey interned at Nike. He now works on the innovative side of the Jordan brand.

Jeffrey Jordan college stats

Jordan joined the University of Illinois in 2007 and received a full athletic scholarship two years later. Unfortunately, his basketball career did not go well as he averaged only one point per game in his first season with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

In his third and final season with the team, Jeffrey Jordan's averages increased to 1.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. However, this wasn't good enough and he transferred to the University of Central Florida to play with his brother Marcus.

The young player appeared in 10 games, averaging 1.9 points per game on only 26.9% shooting from the field.