Did Michael Phelps Go to College: Everything to Know about the Olympic Icon’s Path beyond Swimming

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, briefly attended college. In 2003, he enrolled at the University of Michigan with plans to study sports management. However, after completing his freshman year, he chose to leave college to focus entirely on his swimming career, specifically in preparation for the 2004 Athens Olympics, where he claimed six gold and two bronze medals.

Several factors influenced Phelps's decision to leave, including the rigorous training required for elite swimmers and his Olympic ambitions. His coaches supported this choice, confident in his potential to become one of the greatest swimmers ever. While he didn't finish his degree, his time at Michigan helped him gain valuable life skills, build a strong network, and grow personally, all of which contributed to his success both in and out of the pool.

Phelps's choice to leave college after his freshman year paid off, allowing him to fully concentrate on his swimming career, leading to remarkable accomplishments. Following his departure, he competed in the 2004 Athens Olympics, winning six gold and two bronze medals, marking the beginning of his historic journey to an eventual total of 28 Olympic medals, including 23 golds.

Michael Phelps is widely recognized as the greatest swimmer of all time and holds the record for the most Olympic medals, with a total of 28, including 23 golds. His most remarkable achievement occurred at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he made history by winning eight gold medals in a single Games, surpassing Mark Spitz's 1972 record of seven golds. Phelps set world records in seven of those events, further cementing his dominance in the sport.

Advertisement

Over the course of five Olympic Games (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016), Phelps consistently delivered exceptional performances. At the 2004 Athens Games, he secured six gold and two bronze medals. In London in 2012, he won four golds and two silvers, and in his final appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, he added five golds and one silver to his collection.

Since retiring after the Rio Games, Phelps has shifted his focus to his family, mental health advocacy, and business pursuits. He spends much of his time with his wife, Nicole, and their three children—Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick.

Phelps has also become a strong advocate for mental health, sharing his experiences with ADHD and depression. He serves on the board of Medibio, an organization focused on diagnosing mental health disorders, and actively raises awareness about mental health issues through various platforms.

ALSO READ: US Open: How to watch Men’s and Women’s finals, Live Streaming and TV Schedule