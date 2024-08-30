Did Netflix Interview Janel Grant for Vince McMahon Documentary? Find Out

Netflix officially announced the Vince McMahon documentary that was long in work before the deal between Netflix and WWE. The title of the documentary is given to the “Mr. McMahon” mastermind and madman; the series will go live on September 25. Netflix announced the documentary will cover the rise and fall of professional wrestling tycoons, which includes the current Janel Grant lawsuit.

Fanatics are wondering if Janel Grant was interviewed for the documentary to unveil the dark side of Vince McMahon, as Netlfix themselves have revealed in their post they have even covered the lawsuit angel in depth in the documentary.

After the announcement was made, famous professional wrestling reporter Brandon Thurston presented the report. He revealed if Janel Grant and anyone from her legal team have interviewed for the series. He revealed neither Janel Grant nor any member related to Janel Grant has been interviewed.

Brandon Thurston tweeted, “Neither Janel Grant nor her representatives were interviewed for the "Mr. McMahon" Netflix documentary, a spokesperson for Grant tells Wrestlenomics & POST Wrestling.”

On January 25th, 2024, information was released that a former WWE employee by the name of Ms. Janel Grant had filed a sexual harassment and trafficking lawsuit against former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, WWE, and former WWE head executive John Laurinaitis.

Instantly after allegations grabbed the eyeballs of mainstream media, a representative on behalf of Vince McMahon announced that Mr. McMahon had officially resigned from his post at TKO, and from now onwards, he will have zero involvement in any of the companies under the umbrella of WWE or UFC.

Vince McMahon is 79 years old and is tangled in the lawsuit. Still, he is regarded as the visionary who shaped the professional wrestling industry into the global phenomenon and billion-dollar industry it is today.

Vince McMahon was seen as a polarizing character in the work of the professional wrestling industry. Many regard him as the godfather of the industry. Still, there are tons of people who disregard him for his odd way of running a business and often label him as an arrogant personality.

A couple of days back, former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman shared an exciting story on SportsKeeda WrestleBinge. Revealed how Vince McMahon cared about himself and forced his employees to even work at the Christmas Evening.

Coachman stated, “We were forced into the grind, and in my first 10-year run, I only missed one Monday night. I look back on it now, and there are a lot of regrets I have as far as things I missed because we couldn’t stand up for ourselves.”

He further expressed, “I was on Christmas Eve, and I was back home in Kansas. You get a call to come back and shoot something in Connecticut. He wanted to go to Florida to be with his family and really didn’t care about my family. So I did it because I never told him; I only told him no once, and I got beat up for that. So, it is what it is.”

