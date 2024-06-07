Did NFL Really Ban Packers and Eagles From Wearing Green Jersey in Brazil Due to GANGS? Exploring Viral Rumor

Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are set to play each other in Brazil for the first time, the country that hosted the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics.

The match will be played on September 6 at Corinthians Arena, the home stadium of Serie A football club SC Corinthians.

Meanwhile, a viral rumor is being circulated that at the regular season opener, the National Football League (NFL) has banned the two teams from wearing green due to gangs. Is this true? Let us find out.

Did the NFL really ban the Packers and the Eagles from wearing green due to gangs?

No! The NFL did not ban the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles from wearing green due to gangs. However, it is an informal ban by the football club SC Corinthians, which plays their home game at Corinthians Arena, the stadium for the opener between the two NFL teams.

It all started when Packers' Josh Jacobs stated that they couldn't wear black. During a conversation on Chris Long's podcast, Green Light with Chris Long, the running back said, “You know, they say that the part of Brazil we go, you can't even wear green there. They say, like, I guess it's gotta do with the gangs and stuff…”

However, according to a report in Front Office Sports, the league denied that they have banned or denied the two franchises from wearing green.

According to the aforementioned source, NFL chief spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in a text, “No, neither of these items are true.” He further said, “One of the host stadium’s rival soccer clubs wears green, but the league did not say players could not wear green. That is false.”

Football clubs are quite serious about the jersey colors

The Guardian reported that the Corinthians, who are seventeenth in the Serie A league right now, have a rule to not wear the green color that might connect them to the rival club, which is 7th in the league.

Additionally, the Brazilian side, as per a report in Reuters, once punished one of their players back in 2021 as he wore green cleats during the match.

This often happens in football, for instance, Real Madrid is called The Whites, and their fans are often advised to wear white because of the color of their home kit.

Additionally, FC Barcelona, the Los Blancos archrivals, have avoided white kits due to the color's strong association with the 15-time European champions. In fact, it's been more than four decades since Barca wore white shirts, last worn in 1979 in the Cup Winner's Cup against Ipswich Town.

The same goes for Liverpool, known as the Reds; Chelsea, called the Blues; Manchester City, the Sky Blues; and many more. So yes, these football clubs take these colors quite seriously.

So it would be better for the NFL franchises not to wear anything green, as for the home team, the Palmeiras are their bitter rivals known for their green jerseys. However, it is to be seen how they tackle this issue.