Did NFL Really Consider Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour for 2024 Game Schedule? Find Out

The NFL has made a notable consideration while planning the 2024 games. Taylor Swift's fans speculate that it is because of her Eras Tour. The adjustment in the 2024 season schedule is made to accommodate the second U.S. leg of her iconic tour.

Mike North, the NFL's vice president of broadcast planning, explained that the league had to consider Swift's tour dates while determining the schedule and game locations. For instance, Swift will perform at the Hard Rock Stadium on Week 7, which is also the home of the Miami Dolphins, starting from October 18th to 20th.

Did Taylor Swift’s Tour Shape the NFL’s 2024 Schedule?

As a result, the Dolphins are set to play an away game against the Indianapolis Colts on October 20. Not only did they ensure no conflict with Swift's concerts but they also provided a sheer opportunity for the fans to attend both the concert and the game.

Similarly, in Week 8, Swift will be performing at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans from October 25–27. To avoid any logistical issues, the New Orleans Saints will be traveling to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on October 27.

Swift's tour will then move to Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Colts, from November 1 to 3. Consequently, the Colts will be on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings during Week 9, avoiding any overlap with Swift's performances.

However, as sports reporter Pete Sweeney pointed out, the NFL's scheduling adjustments were not made to ensure that 34-year-old Taylor Swift could attend as many Chiefs games as possible. Instead, the primary objective was to ensure that the stadiums were available for NFL games without conflict.

He tweeted, “North meant in terms of certain stadiums she is holding concerts in, such as Miami. Nothing to do with the Chiefs." But on the other hand, as Kelece’s brother, Jason Kelce, told ABC affiliate WCPO 9, "The attention's there because the audience wants to see it."

He also added, "I mean, if people didn't want to see it, they wouldn't be showing it. I know that. She's a world star; she's the quintessential artist right now in the world—singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe." Later, he ended by saying, "I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her.”

NFL Made It Easy For Taylor Swift and Travis Klece?

Interestingly, North mentioned a pure coincidence involving Swift's performances at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, which is the home of MLB's Toronto Blue Jays, from November 14–16 and November 21–23. During this period, the Kansas City Chiefs, whose star player Travis Kelce is Swift's boyfriend, will be playing the Buffalo Bills. The match is scheduled for November 17 in Buffalo, which is about 99 miles from Toronto.

This game falls on a day when Swift does not have a concert scheduled, theoretically allowing her to attend the game. The arrangements are made in such a way that both parties can support each other's achievements.

Swift's presence has significantly benefited the NFL, particularly during the 2023 season. Her relationship with Kelce reportedly generated over $330 million in brand value for both the NFL and the Chiefs.

The potential for her to attend more games this season could continue to enhance the league's visibility and marketability, creating a “Love Story” between the NFL and Swift's massive fanbase.

Overall, the NFL's strategic scheduling adjustments not only avoid clashes with Swift's tour dates but also potentially capitalize on the pop star's immense influence.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this arrangement.

