Did NFL Really Fine Andra Day USD 1 Billion for Singing Black National Anthem? Exploring VIRAL Rumor

Viral rumor has it that Andra Day was fined USD 1 Billion for singing the Black National anthem Lift Every Voice and Sing at the 2024 Super Bowl. However, Snopes has debunked the information. Let us find out the truth behind the widely circulated claim.

Did the NFL fine Andra Day $1 Billion for singing the Black National Anthem?

An outlet named SpaceXMania published an article on May 30, 2024, that the National Football League (NFL) punished singer Andrea Day with $1 Billion following her performance of the Black National Anthem called Lift Every Voice and Sing.

The article's headline read, “Andra Day Fined $1 Billion By NFL For Singing Black National Anthem, "There's Only One Anthem.” Later, inside the body, it claimed that “NFL has reportedly fined singer Andra Day $1 Billion for her rendition of the Black National Anthem at Super Bowl LVIII.”

It also read that “Day's performance had not been authorized as part of the official program,” and the singer was only contacted to sing The Star-Spangled Banner.

Meanwhile, the news readers are advised not to believe it for real as the event was unrelated to real-life occurrences.

The site describes itself as satirical. They also warn their audience that “SpaceXMania does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information.”

It also clarifies that it's the readers' responsibility to take risks on their own, as the site will not be “liable” for any result following the actions of people after reading the news.

Andra Day did perform Lift Every Voice and Sing at the Super Bowl LVIII but wasn't fined

Yes! Andra Day performed Lift Every Voice and Sing, but the league did not punish her or fine her for the anthem.

Meanwhile, people are always advised to do proper research and read from a reliable source before they believe anything to avoid the circulation of fake news and misinformation.

There are a lot of satirical pages and sites online that publish posts and reports for fun and entertainment, and people are advised to react at their own risk.

