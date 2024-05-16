Did Nikola Jokic Really Give His NBA MVP Award to His Horses for Playing With It? Exploring Viral Video

Nikola Jokić, the center for the Denver Nuggets, received his NBA MVP trophy on Tuesday night, recognizing his exceptional performance during the 2023–24 season. The handing over of the trophy took place at Ball Arena in a brief ceremony before Game 5 of Round 2 began between the Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Uncharacteristically silent amidst the chaotic celebration, Jokic, all smiles, held his trophy aloft. At the same time, his teammates swarmed around him in jubilation, barely audible over the uproarious MVP chants echoing throughout the arena.

A circulating internet video that has gone viral shows a seemingly real press conference wherein Jokic shares his thoughts on winning the MVP trophy.

He is heard saying, “You know, I’m grateful to get another MVP, but for me, it’s just basketball. I don’t know why other players cry when they get this trophy; what I do is I end up giving it to my horses to play with, that brings joy in my heart.”

However, is this even real? Did Nikola Jokic truly make such a statement? To clarify any confusion, the video is not real but an AI-generated video.

Responding to the video, fans exhibited a range of reactions, from laughter to speculative doubts about its authenticity.

Here are a few fan responses to the video:

Edging out Shai Gilgeous Alexander and Luka Doncic for the title, Jokic's triumph ensures that if Denver can clinch the win against the Wolves, he will encounter either SGA's Thunder or Luka's Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.

Nikola Jokić joins legends with 3rd MVP win

Nikola Jokić, who was inducted into the prestigious company of nine NBA players who have clinched the MVP trove three times, accepted the Michael Jordan Trophy in the presence of Adam Silver, Nuggets top brass, and Michael Malone.

The esteemed list includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, Michael, Wilt Chamberlain, LeBron James, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, and Johnson, all renowned players who, in addition to winning three MVPs, have also won a Finals MVP and a title.

Bill Russell is the only exception to this, as his career began before the inception of the Bill Russell Finals MVP award.

Jokić, who managed to win the regular season MVP three times in the last four seasons and bagged last year's Finals MVP, took a hiatus in 2022–23, the year the Nuggets attained a title.

Allegedly, the voting process was unduly influenced by racial bias from a media member associated with a league partner, ESPN. This led to Jokić and the Nuggets disengaging from the race.

The evening Jokić discovered his third MVP win, he showcased his humble side. He celebrated the grand moment with his family and shared thoughts about his career journey and Denver's sporting legacy.

